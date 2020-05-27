Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on May 27

Among Sectors, Nifty Bank rose 7 percent followed by IT, metal and energy space, while pharma index ended marginally lower. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Indian stock market ended strong on May 27 with Nifty above 9,300 and Sensex reclaiming the 31,000-level. At close, Sensex was up 995.92 points or 3.25% at 31605.22, and the Nifty was up 285.90 points or 3.17% at 9314.95. About 1,363 shares advanced, 939 shares declined, and 163 shares were unchanged. Here are the top 10 stocks which moved the most today: 2/11 Sun Pharma | Share price shed almost 2 percent after the company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 399.8 crore for the quarter ended March 2020, declining 37.1 percent YoY due to one-time loss of Rs 260.6 crore. As exceptional item, an amount of Rs 104.28 crore, including interest, has been charged in the P&L account with respect to Central excise refund claims case. Consolidated revenue during the quarter rose 14.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 8,184.9 crore, which was ahead of the average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18 which pegged at Rs 8,015.8 crore. 3/11 Dabur India | Share price was down a percent after the company reported a 14.24 percent YoY drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 319.24 crore for the March quarter against Rs 372.26 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations for the quarter fell to Rs 1,865.36 crore from Rs 2,128.19 crore in the year-ago quarter. 4/11 Kotak Mahindra Bank | Share price jumped over 5 percent after the bank announced that it will launch qualified institutional placement (QIP) offering to raise up to Rs 7,500 crore. The bank said it has set a floor price of Rs 1,147.75 per share for the offering. According to Sebi norms, the lender can offer a maximum discount of up to 5 percent on the floor price to investors. 5/11 Axis Bank | Share price surged over 13 percent after report indicated that Global private equity (PE) firm Carlyle Group may make an investment of around $1 billion in Axis Bank and has begun discussions on the capital infusion. "The conversation has been ongoing for almost a month. The Axis stock has been volatile. The brass seems to be warming up to the idea of another deep-pocket marquee investor in recent weeks," the newspaper quoted a source as saying. 6/11 Adani Ports | Share price jumped over 3 percent after the company raised Rs 700 crore by allotment of 7,000 rated, listed, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value of Rs 10 lakh each, on a private placement basis. 7/11 Birla Corp | Share price jumped over 14 percent after the company reported a healthy Q4FY20 performance. While the topline declined YoY, its profitability improved. Revenues for the quarter declined 9.8 percent YoY to Rs 1,690 crore driven by a decline in volumes. Sales volumes for the quarter were at 3.3 MT, down 13 percent YoY, thus ending the year on a flattish note at 13.6 MT. ICICI Securities upgraded the stock to buy with a revised target price of Rs 610 per share. 8/11 Blue Dart | Share price was down 3 percent after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 30.57 crore in the March quarter, hit by the nationwide lockdown induced by COVID-19. It had posted a net profit of Rs 12.24 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago. 9/11 PFC | Share price gained over 2 percent after the company said it entered into an agreement with Narmada Basin Projects Company, a wholly-owned company of government of Madhya Pradesh, to fund projects worth Rs 22,000 crore. 10/11 VIP Industries | Share price was down over 4 percent after the company's net profit declined 62.34 percent to Rs 9.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.42 percent to Rs 311.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 434.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. 11/11 Praj Industries | Share price shed over 3 percent after the Board decided to cancel proposal of buy-back of shares. First Published on May 27, 2020 04:54 pm