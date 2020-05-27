Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on May 27

Axis Bank | Share price surged over 13 percent after report indicated that Global private equity (PE) firm Carlyle Group may make an investment of around $1 billion in Axis Bank and has begun discussions on the capital infusion. "The conversation has been ongoing for almost a month. The Axis stock has been volatile. The brass seems to be warming up to the idea of another deep-pocket marquee investor in recent weeks," the newspaper quoted a source as saying.