Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on May 26

ITC | Share price was up over 2 percent after the company said it is going to acquire 100 percent stake in Sunrise Foods. ITC has entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) on May 23, 2020 to acquire 100 percent of the equity share capital of Sunrise Foods Private Limited (SFPL), a company primarily engaged in the business of spices under the trademark ‘Sunrise’, subject to fulfilment of various terms and conditions as specified in the SPA, as per company release.