Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on May 26

Among sectors, IT and pharma witnessed selling pressure, while metal index rose over 2.5 percent followed by auto, bank and FMCG. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended with a gain of 0.6-1.2 percent. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Indian stock market after opening higher by more than 1 percent pared gains to close flat on a volatile day. Sensex was down 63.29 points or 0.21% at 30609.30, and the Nifty was down 10.20 points or 0.11% at 9029.05. About 1211 shares advanced, 1109 shares declined, and 175 shares were unchanged. Here are the top 10 stocks which moved the most today: 2/11 Bharti Airtel | Share price was down over 5 percent after 3% equity changed hands at an average Rs 570/share. JP Morgan is the banker to the deal. With this latest block deal for a 2.75 percent stake sale, the promoter and promoter group shareholding in the telco would come down to 56.23 percent from the current 58.98 percent, as per the information available on the BSE website. It was the top Nifty loser. 3/11 ITC | Share price was up over 2 percent after the company said it is going to acquire 100 percent stake in Sunrise Foods. ITC has entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) on May 23, 2020 to acquire 100 percent of the equity share capital of Sunrise Foods Private Limited (SFPL), a company primarily engaged in the business of spices under the trademark ‘Sunrise’, subject to fulfilment of various terms and conditions as specified in the SPA, as per company release. 4/11 IDFC First Bank | Share price jumped 5 percent after the company posted a profit in the March quarter against a loss of Rs 218 crore in the year-ago quarter. The lender on May 22 reported a profit of Rs 71.54 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. It had posted a loss of Rs 218 crore in the year-ago quarter and loss of Rs 1,639 crore in the December quarter. Net interest income for the quarter surged 40.5 percent (up 1.9 percent QoQ) to Rs 1,563.5 crore, with net interest margin expanding to 4.24 percent (against 3.03 percent YoY). 5/11 Cement stocks rise | Share price of Birla Corp zoomed 20 percent while JK Lakshmi Cement surged over 12 percent and India Cements along with ACC and UltraTech Cement gained on May 26 after gradual pickup in demand. 6/11 Metal stocks shine | Share price of metal stocks jumped jumped up to 13 percent on May 26 amid positive global cues as more economies are re-opening post lockdown. JSPL was the top gainer up 13 percent followed by SAIL, NALCO, Hindalco Industries and Tata Steel which gained 2-5 percent. 7/11 Vakrangee | Share price gained 2 percent after the company announced a corporate agency tie-up with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to distribute micro-insurance products through Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra network. 8/11 Eicher Motors | Share price jumped over 6 percent after the company said its board will consider sub-division/split of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each on June 12. 9/11 Avenue Supermarts | Share price shed over 4 percent after most brokerages have come out with 'sell' or 'reduce' ratings on the stock. Global brokerage firm Credit Suisse has a 'neutral' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,150. Kotak Institutional Equities has a 'sell' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,480. Motilal Oswal Financial Services has maintained a 'sell' call on D-Mart with a target price of Rs 1,900 and said retail companies are expected to see revenue erosion. 10/11 Bayer CropScience | Share price surged over 12 percent after the company had posted a net loss of Rs 57.1 crore in January-March quarter of the last fiscal. Total income rose to Rs 458.7 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 252.2 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Expenses also rose to Rs 422.2 crore as compared with Rs 356.9 crore a year ago. 11/11 Just Dial | Share price was up 2 percent after the company posted a 21.6 percent increase in consolidated profit to Rs 76.1 crore for the March 2020 quarter. It had posted a net profit of Rs 62.5 crore in the same period a year ago. Revenue from operations increased by 1.2 percent to Rs 234.9 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 232.3 crore in the corresponding period of 2018-19. First Published on May 26, 2020 05:00 pm