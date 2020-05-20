Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on May 20

All the sectoral indices ended higher, with Nifty Pharma rose over 4 percent followed by the auto, energy and bank. BSE Midcap and smallcap indices rose over 1 percent each. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 The Indian stock market opened in the green on May 20 following its Asian peers. Sensex ended the day up 622.44 points or 2.06% at 30818.61, and the Nifty was up 187.45 points or 2.11% at 9066.55. About 1277 shares advanced, 1004 shares declined, and 169 shares were unchanged. Here are the top 10 stocks which moved the most today: 2/11 Dr Reddy's Labs | Share price jumped almost 6 percent after the company reported a 76 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in the company's net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. For Q4FY20, the company's net profit stood at Rs 764.2 crore against Rs 434.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. On the front of revenue, the company's global generics segment clocked a 20 percent year-on-year jump to Rs 3,639.8 crore. The board of directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs 25 (500 percent) per equity share of Rs 5 face value for the financial year 2019-20. 3/11 Reliance Industries | Share price was up almost 2 percent as the company's rights issue opened for subscription for existing shareholders. The company proposed to raise Rs 53,125 crore through its biggest ever rights issue which will close on June 3, 2020. The ratio for the same is one rights issue share for every 15 equity shares held by existing shareholders as on record date (May 14). The ex-date for rights issue was May 13, which implies that investors who bought Reliance shares before May 13 and hold those shares in their account before May 14 are eligible to apply for the rights issue. 4/11 UltraTech Cement | Share price was up 3 percent after it announced a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,243 crore for the March quarter of the financial year 2020. The company said its consolidated net sales stood at Rs 10,579 crore against Rs 12,170 crore over the corresponding period of the previous year. Profit before interest, depreciation and tax was at Rs 2,639 crore against Rs 2,672 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Profit after tax was Rs 3,243 crores compared to Rs 1,064 crores in the corresponding period of the previous year. 5/11 Bajaj Finance | Share price gained almost 4 percent after the company reported a profit after tax of Rs 948 crore for the quarter ended March 2020, a 19.4 percent decline compared to numbers of the corresponding period last fiscal. Loan losses and provisions (expected credit loss) for the quarter increased to Rs 1,954 crore against Rs 409 crore in Q4 FY19. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) for the quarter remained flat at 1.61 percent on a sequential basis, while net NPA declined 5 bps to 0.65 percent compared to 0.70 percent in the previous quarter. Morgan Stanley has an overweight rating with target at Rs 2,740 per share. 6/11 Tata Power | Share price gained 3 percent after the company has reported net profit at Rs 474.70 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2020 against Rs 171.67 crore in a year-ago period. Revenue from operations declined 8 percent YoY to Rs 6,620.80 crore versus Rs 7,229.84 crore. The company board has approved the issuance of non-cumulative, redeemable, taxable, listed, rated securities in the form of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) up to an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 1,500 crore or its equivalent on private placement basis. The Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of Rs 1.55 per equity share of Rs 1 each (155 percent) to the shareholders for the year ended March 31, 2020. 7/11 JSW Energy | Share price was up 3 percent after its Q4 profit jumped 28-fold to Rs 108.44 crore in the March quarter from Rs 3.87 crore in the same period last year. The firm's revenue was down 6.8% at Rs 1,793.4 crore in Q4FY20, against Rs 1,924.6 crore a year ago. 8/11 L&T Infotech | Share price jumped over 6 percent after the company registered a net profit of Rs 427.5 crore in the March quarter, up 12.9 percent from the year-ago period. Revenue in Q4 stood at Rs 3,011.9 crore, up 21.2 percent YoY. For the full-year ending March 31, the company registered a revenue of Rs 10,878.6 crore, up 15.2 percent YoY. Net profit rose marginally (0.3 percent) to Rs 1,520.5 crore. The company's board on May 19 recommended a final dividend of Rs 15.50 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each. 9/11 Oracle Financial Services | Shares price was down almost 3 percent after the company said it will deduct tax at source (TDS) on the interim dividend payable to resident shareholders at the applicable revised rates. Other TDS rates and requirements specified will remain unchanged, the company said. 10/11 Piramal Enterprises | Shares price gained almost 4 percent as a Bloomberg report said Boston-based private equity firm, TA Associates, is in talks to buy about a 20% stake in Piramal Pharma Solutions for about $500 million. Piramal Group aims to reach an agreement by June, the report said. 11/11 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank | Share price rose over 3 percent after the company reported a 15 percent rise in net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2020. The company's stock gained 6 percent to Rs 28.15. It reported a 15 percent rise in net profit to Rs 73.15 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020.