Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on May 20

Reliance Industries | Share price was up almost 2 percent as the company's rights issue opened for subscription for existing shareholders. The company proposed to raise Rs 53,125 crore through its biggest ever rights issue which will close on June 3, 2020. The ratio for the same is one rights issue share for every 15 equity shares held by existing shareholders as on record date (May 14). The ex-date for rights issue was May 13, which implies that investors who bought Reliance shares before May 13 and hold those shares in their account before May 14 are eligible to apply for the rights issue. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.