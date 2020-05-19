Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on May 19

Banks end in red | Share price of banks ended in the red with Bandhan Bank, Bank of Baroda, IndusInd Bank and Federal Bank down 2-4 percent on fears of likely asset quality pressure after the opening of lockdown as there has been three-month moratorium given to borrowers and reports suggested that there could be extension to the same moratorium period. Experts feel there could be a risk of defaults after the end of moratorium as some industries could find it difficult in repayment due to lack of money, some people may be hit by layoffs etc.