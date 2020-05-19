Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on May 19

On NSE, except bank other indices ended higher. BSE Midcap index rose 0.5 percent, while BSE Smallcap index was down 0.2 percent. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Indian stock market opened the day higher following positive global cues but ended off the high point of the day on May 19. At close, Sensex was up 167.19 points, or 0.56%, at 30,196.17, and the Nifty was up 55.85 points, or 0.63%, at 8,879.10. About 1,012 shares advanced, 1,253 shares declined, and 164 shares were unchanged. Here are the top 10 stocks that moved the most today: 2/11 Bharti Airtel | Share price hit record high jumping over 10 percent after global research firms CLSA maintained a buy on the stock with target of Rs 670 per share. Credit Suisse has an outperform rating with target of Rs 600 per share. The company reported a net loss of Rs 5,237 crore for the quarter ended in March 2020. It posted a consolidated loss of Rs 1,035.3 crore in the December quarter and a profit of Rs 107.2 crore in the March quarter in 2019. 3/11 Fertilizer stocks fall | Share price of fertilizer stocks fell up to 9 percent after the Centre issued a draft order banning sale, use and import of 27 insecticides. The insecticides have been listed for the potential ban, the Ministry of Agricultural and Farmers Welfare said in the draft order dated May 14. "No person shall import, manufacture, sale, transport, distribute and use insecticides as specified in the Schedule to this Order from the date of publication of this Order," the notifications said. UPL was down over 9 percent while Atul shed over 6 percent. 4/11 Tata Consumer Products | Share price jumped over 3 percent after the company had said it would acquire PepsiCo’s stake in NourishCo Beverages Limited. Tata Consumer Products Limited announced that it will acquire PepsiCo’s stake in NourishCo Beverages Limited (NourishCo/Company), a 50:50 JV between the two Companies. This move is consistent with Tata Consumer’s focus on widening its portfolio in the Food and Beverages space, the company said in a filing to the exchanges. 5/11 Vedanta | Share price slipped nearly 3 percent after the board had approved the de-listing from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The company board, in its meeting held on May 18, granted approval to the de-listing proposal, after having discussed and considered various factors, as per the company's BSE filing. The approval was granted to the company to seek shareholders' approval for the aforesaid de-listing proposal by way of special resolution through postal ballot and e-voting, and in this regard, the draft of the postal ballot notice and the explanatory statement thereto were also approved, it added. 6/11 KEC International | Share price rose over 2 percent after company bagged orders across its various businesses. The company has secured new orders of Rs 1,203 crore across its various businesses. The company's transmission & distribution (T&D) business and SAE Towers have secured orders of Rs 917 crore for T&D projects in India, Bangladesh, Africa and the Americas. Its Civil business has secured orders of Rs 176 crore for industrial [civil works for Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) project] and residential projects in India. 7/11 Banks end in red | Share price of banks ended in the red with Bandhan Bank, Bank of Baroda, IndusInd Bank and Federal Bank down 2-4 percent on fears of likely asset quality pressure after the opening of lockdown as there has been three-month moratorium given to borrowers and reports suggested that there could be extension to the same moratorium period. Experts feel there could be a risk of defaults after the end of moratorium as some industries could find it difficult in repayment due to lack of money, some people may be hit by layoffs etc. 8/11 Natco Pharma | Share price was up over 2 percent after the pharmaceutical company donated chloroquine phosphate tablets via its marketing partner, Rising Pharmaceuticals, in the US to protect frontline healthcare workers from the COVID-19 infection. 9/11 Siemens | Share price was up over 2 percent after India’s promoter group rejigged its holding in the company as the German parent Siemens AG transferred 24 percent stake in the Indian arm to subsidiary Siemens Gas and Power Holding BV in line with the conglomerate’s global strategy. 10/11 Laurus Labs | Share price jumped almost 4 percent after the drug maker received an approval from the US Food and Drug Administration under President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief for two abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs), TLE 400 and TLE 600 tablets. 11/11 Reliance Industries | Share price was down 2 percent ahead of the biggest ever rights issue that is set to open on May 20. The company said the proposed rights issuance will be the first by RIL in three decades. This rights issue is a part of the company's deleveraging plan and as a result, the company will be net debt free by March 31, 2021. The subscription for rights issue will open on May 20 and the closing date is June 3, 2020. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. First Published on May 19, 2020 04:37 pm