Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on May 18

Banks take a beating | Share price of banking names tumbled up to 10 percent led by IndusInd Bank. after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 17 said debts related to COVID-19 will be excluded from the "default" category under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code for a period of up to 1 year. Sitharaman also said the minimum threshold to initiate insolvency proceedings has been raised to Rs 1 crore from Rs 1 lakh, which will insulate micro, small and medium. Experts welcomed the step of excluding the COVID-19 related debt defaults, but they found it of no use when there is already a suspension of IBC proceedings for one year. The other losers included RBL Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI and Federal Bank.