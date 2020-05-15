Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on May 15

On sectoral front, auto, bank, IT, pharma remained under pressure, while metal, energy and infra witnessed buying. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 The Indian stock market opened in the red on May 15 following its global peers. At close, Sensex was down 25.16 points or 0.08% at 31097.73, while Nifty was down 5.90 points or 0.06% at 9136.85. About 1068 shares have advanced, 1208 shares declined, and 176 shares are unchanged. 2/10 India Cements | Share price surged over 13 percent after the company said the Damani family’s stake in the company increased to nearly 20 percent in the March quarter. Gopikishan Damani and Radhakishan Damani’s combined stake in India Cements increased to 19.89 percent at the end of March 2020 quarter, according to the shareholding pattern disclosed by the company. 3/10 Escorts | Share price was up over 3 percent after the farm and engineering equipment maker reported a 9.71 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 127.73 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company's income declined to Rs 1,415.95 crore during the fourth quarter as against Rs 1,668.72 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, Escorts said in a statement. Kotak Securities has a buy on the stock, with a target of Rs 1,080 per share. 4/10 Mphasis | Share price gained almost 5 percent after the firm reported a 32.7 percent YoY rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 353.2 crore for the March quarter. The company's net profit was at Rs 266.1 crore in the year-ago period. It registered total contract value wins worth USD 201 million in direct international business during the quarter. 5/10 Manappuram Finance | The stock was up over 3 percent after the company reported almost 44 percent increase in net profit for the quarter ended March 2020. It reported nearly 44 percent increase in net profit to Rs 398.20 crore for the quarter ended March 2020 on robust interest income. 6/10 Hikal | Share price spiked 5 percent after the company announced the successful development of Favipiravir Active Pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and its intermediates. Favipiravir is a generic version of Avigan of Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co. Ltd., Japan, a subsidiary of Fujifilm Corporation. It is in various stages of clinical trials in many countries as an experimental treatment of COVID-19. The company is in discussion with potential partners to supply the API and its intermediates. 7/10 NOCIL | Share price was down 2 percent after investors Ashish Kacholia and Dolly Khanna reduced their equity stakes in the company during the quarter ended March 2020. As per the shareholding pattern available on exchanges, Ashish Kacholia cut his stake in the company to 2.85 percent in the March quarter from 4.29 percent in the December quarter. Dolly Khanna also reduced her stake in the company to 1.72 percent during Q4 FY20 from 1.83 percent in the preceding quarter. 8/10 Indian Energy Exchange | Share price jumped 3 percent after the company's consolidated net profit rose by 20.5 percent to Rs 46 crore against Rs 38 crore in Q4FY19. Consolidated revenue grew by 17.3 percent YoY to Rs 80 crore in Q4 as against Rs 68 crore in Q4FY19. Revenue was up by 14.7 percent from Rs 69 crore in the preceding quarter. 9/10 Biocon | Share price was down over 2 percent after the company posted a 42.3 percent fall in its March quarter (Q4FY20) net profit to Rs 123.4 crore against Rs 213.7 crore in the year-ago period. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was down 11 percent at Rs 382 crore against Rs 431 crore and EBITDA margin was down 500 bps at 23 percent versus 28 percent, YoY. 10/10 Tata Consumer Products | Share price shed 3 percent after the company reported a net loss of Rs 122.48 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020. The company, earlier known as Tata Global Beverages Ltd, had posted a net profit of Rs 35.99 crore in the January-March period a year ago. Net sales rose 35.45 percent to Rs 2,405.03 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 1,775.46 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses stood at Rs 2,179.41 crore, compared to Rs 1,649.65 crore earlier, up 32.11 percent. First Published on May 15, 2020 04:55 pm