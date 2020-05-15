Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on May 15

NOCIL | Share price was down 2 percent after investors Ashish Kacholia and Dolly Khanna reduced their equity stakes in the company during the quarter ended March 2020. As per the shareholding pattern available on exchanges, Ashish Kacholia cut his stake in the company to 2.85 percent in the March quarter from 4.29 percent in the December quarter. Dolly Khanna also reduced her stake in the company to 1.72 percent during Q4 FY20 from 1.83 percent in the preceding quarter.