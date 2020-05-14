Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on May 14

Reliance Industries | The stock fell over 4 percent as the company’s share was trading ex-right today. On April 30, the company announced fundraising by way of rights issue along with its Q4 FY20 numbers. The company had announced fundraising of Rs 53,125 crore via 1:15 rights issue and fixed May 14 as the record date. One share will be offered for every 15 shares held at Rs 1,257, a 14 percent discount to the closing price for April 30. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.