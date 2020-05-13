Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on May 13

Among sectors, except FMCG and pharma other indices ended positive with Bank Nifty rose over 4 percent followed by auto, metal, infra, energy and IT. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 The Indian market started the day in the green boosted by the announcement of Rs 20 lakh crore worth of stimulus package. After 2 days of fall in benchmarks, indices closed in the green. At close, Sensex was up 637.49 points or 2.03% at 32008.61, and the Nifty was up 187.00 points or 2.03% at 9383.55. About 1633 shares advanced, 723 shares declined, and 169 shares remained unchanged. Here are the 10 stocks that moved the most today: 2/11 Maruti Suzuki | Share price gained over a percent after the company declared its March quarter profit of Rs 1,291.7 crore, down by 28.1 percent YoY dented by lower sales during the lockdown. Maruti recommended a dividend of Rs 60 per share for FY20. 3/11 Kotak Mahindra Bank | Share price was up over 2 percent after the bank reported standalone profit of Rs 1,266.6 crore for the quarter ended March 2020, registering a 10 percent fall due to a significant jump in COVID-19 related provisions. Net interest income grew by 17.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,559.65 crore for March quarter, with net interest margin improving 26 basis points YoY to 4.72 percent in Q4. Asset quality improved during the quarter with gross non-performing assets (NPA) falling 21 basis points sequentially to 2.25 percent and net NPA declining 18 basis points QoQ to 0.71 percent. 4/11 Premier Explosives | Share price jumped 3 percent after the company received a licence to manufacture RDX/RDX compounded products. The company received a license from petroleum and safety organisation for the manufacture of RDX / RDX compounded products — defence and HMX based explosives — defence at its Katepally plant, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, Telangana. 5/11 Vedanta | Share price gained a percent after the company said it is going to consider delisting proposal on May 18. The company's board meeting is scheduled to be held on May 18 to approve/ reject the delisting proposal after taking into account various factors and the Merchant Banker’s due diligence report, the company said. The promoter group holds 50.14 percent stake in the firm as per the latest shareholding pattern available on stock exchanges. 6/11 Jubilant Life Sciences | Share price surged 5 percent after the company signed a deal with Gilead for production of Remdesivir to fight COVID-19. It will now have the rights to sell Remdesivir to 127 countries. Under the licensing agreement, Jubilant will have the right to receive a technology transfer of the Gilead manufacturing process to scale up production to enable expedited access of the medicine to COVID-19 patients upon approvals by regulatory authorities in respective countries, it said. 7/11 ICICI Bank | Share price jumped over 5 percent after the bank reported a 6.91 percent growth in March quarter net profit at Rs 1,251 crore on a consolidated basis last weekend. This came in after setting aside over Rs 2,000 crore in provisions for potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic over and above RBI's requirements. 8/11 Tata Motors | Share price ended in the green after the company announced a calibrated restart of manufacturing operations for both commercial and passenger vehicles from its plants located at Pantnagar (Uttarakhand) beginning last week and from Sanand (Gujarat). 9/11 TTK Prestige: Share price was up almost 2 percent after the company resumed operations at its manufacturing facilities in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra with limited manpower. 10/11 Indo Amines | Share price jumped almost 5 percent after The Mumbai bench of NCLT approved the amalgamation of Core Chemicals and Key Organics with the company. 11/11 JK Paper | Share price was down almost 2 percent after Q4 profit fell to Rs 92.7 crore against Rs 112.3 crore. Revenue dipped to Rs 736 crore against Rs 807.2 crore YoY. It temporarily suspended operations at Gujarat unit for about a week due to lower market demand and extended lockdown. First Published on May 13, 2020 04:35 pm