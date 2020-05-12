Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on May 12

Nestle India | Share price ended in the red as the company is expected to report 8-16 percent year-on-year in March quarter profit due to lower tax cost and higher revenues. Provisioning of taxes is expected to be at 25.17 percent for the quarter against 33.4 percent in Q1CY19 taking account of reduced corporate tax. Revenue from operations may increase in the range of 5-8 percent for the quarter compared to the same period last year, affected by COVID-19-led nationwide lockdown in more than a week towards March-end.