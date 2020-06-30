Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 30

On June 30, benchmark indices ended flat amid high volatility as investors awaited PM Narendra Modi's address to the nation. Sensex was down 45.72 points at 34915.80, while Nifty was down 10.30 points at 10302.10. Here are 10 stocks that were most active:

Glenmark Pharma | CMP: Rs 450.20 | Shares of Glenmark Pharma fell 3 percent after global brokerage CLSA downgraded the stock to sell after Q4 earnings. Global brokerage which cut its FY22 EPS estimate by 4 percent and lowered target to Rs 420 from Rs 440 per share. The company reported 36 percent year-on-year increase in Q4FY20 profit at Rs 220 crore and 8 percent growth in revenue at Rs 2,764 crore during the quarter compared to year-ago.

HUDCO | CMP: Rs 34.75| Shares of state-owned Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) jumped 4 percent on June 30 after the company reported a whopping 86.6 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 440.9 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. Consolidated revenue from operations in Q4FY20 grew by 28.1 percent to Rs 1,888.5 crore compared to year-ago.

Bharat Dynamics | CMP: Rs 333.45 | Bharat Dynamics share price jumped over 10 percent after the company reported a 149.51 percent surge in net profit to Rs 309.72 crore in Q4 FY20 over Q4 FY19. Revenue went up 63.7 percent at Rs 1,435.4 crore against Rs 878 crore YoY. EBITDA of the company stood at Rs 404.7 crore against Rs 120.3 crore YoY. The Board of Directors of the company have recommended a final dividend at Rs 2.55 per share for the year ended March 31, 2020.

Steel Strips Wheels | CMP: Rs 433.50 | Steel Strips Wheels share price jumped over 3 percent after the company bagged fresh export orders for Truck & Caravan Trailer Mirket from USA. The order comprises supplies of close to 14,000 steel wheels to be executed in the month of July and August from its Chennai plant, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

Tata Steel | CMP: Rs 326.65 | Tata Steel share price rose nearly 2 percent despite the company on June 29 posting a consolidated net loss at Rs 1,095.7 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. It had reported a profit of Rs 2,430.9 crore in the same period last year. Consolidated revenue from operations, declined 20.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 33,770 crore for the quarter impacted by the worldwide lockdown. Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 38.1 percent to Rs 4,646.9 crore and margin dropped 390 bps to 13.8 percent.

Sobha | CMP: Rs 227.30 | Share price of real estate firm Sobha rose 4.5 percent on June 30 despite the company reporting a 5 percent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 281.5 crore. Its net profit stood at Rs 297.1 crore in the financial year 2018-19. Total income, however, rose to Rs 3,825.7 crore in 2019-20 from Rs 3,515.6 crore in the preceding fiscal. Net profit in the fourth quarter of FY20 fell to Rs 50.7 crore from Rs 113.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Shilpa Medicare | CMP: Rs 481.95 | Stock added 2 percent after the company launched the Indian branded generic of Axitinib, an tyrosine kinase inhibitor drug with a brand name AXISHIL. It is available as 1 mg & 5 mg tablets in pack of 14’s tablets in one bottle and is used to treat patients suffering from Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC).

Emami | CMP: Rs 217.95 | Shares of Emami surged 6 percent despite the company reporting a 58 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 23 crore for the quarter ended March 2020, largely impacted by the lockdown. Revenue from operations declined 16.8 percent to Rs 532.68 crore compared to the same period last year. Even though the company reported a weak set of quarterly numbers, brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services has maintained a 'buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 245.

Bharat Electronics | CMP: Rs 88.65 | Shares of Bharat Electronics (BEL) added nearly 2 percent, a day after the company reported a 74.28 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in March quarter net profit to Rs 1,046.73 crore in Q4FY20 as against Rs 600.59 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Sales rose 51.43 percent YoY to Rs 5,728.57 crore in Q4FY20 against Rs 3,782.87 crore in Q4FY19.