Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on April 30

Except pharma, all other sectoral indices ended higher. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose over 1 percent each. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Below are the top 10 stocks that moved the most today: 2/11 Reliance Industries | Share price rose almost 3 percent ahead of its March quarter earnings. The company's January-March quarter earnings are expected to get strong support from Jio business, though refining business could see some decline due to fall in oil prices and nationwide lockdown, according to brokerages. Disclaimer Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. 3/11 Motherson Sumi Systems | Share price jumped 7 percent after global research firm Morgan Stanley maintained its overweight call on the stock with a target at Rs 103 per share. It expects a sharp earnings recovery in FY22 as volumes normalise, according to a report by CNBC-TV18. 4/11 Tata Motors | Share price surged 19 percent after a news report said that Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has restored three-fourth of its budgeted production in China. 5/11 Morepen Laboratories | Share price was up 3 percent after the company received certification from BSI (British Standards Institution, UK) for its medical devices manufacturing facility at Baddi (Himachal Pradesh). 6/11 Hindustan Unilever | Share price was down over a percent ahead of its Q4 earnings. It is expected to report double-digit growth in Q4FY20 profit due to a lower tax rate and higher operating income. The expected profit growth range is 10-20 percent YoY. According to brokerages, revenue from operations in Q4FY20 could increase 2-3 percent with likely volume growth of 3-4 percent compared to the year-ago period but may see some impact of more than a week lockdown in March. 7/11 Glenmark Pharma | Share price gained 2 percent after the company received approval from the Indian health regulator to conduct clinical trials for Favipiravir antiviral tablets for COVID-19. 8/11 Just Dial | Share price gained over 4 percent after the board approved a proposal for buyback of up to 31,42,857 equity shares. 9/11 Tata Steel | Share price was up over 5 percent after the company said it has raised Rs 1,000 crore through allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis. 10/11 KEC International | Share price jumped over 4 percent after the company partially resumed operations/despatches at all five factories in the country. 11/11 M&M Financial Services | Share price jumped 5 percent after the company divested 49 percent stake in its subsidiary Mahindra Asset Management Company to Manulife Investment Management (Singapore) Pte for Rs 265 crore. First Published on Apr 30, 2020 04:34 pm