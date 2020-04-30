Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on April 30

Hindustan Unilever | Share price was down over a percent ahead of its Q4 earnings. It is expected to report double-digit growth in Q4FY20 profit due to a lower tax rate and higher operating income. The expected profit growth range is 10-20 percent YoY. According to brokerages, revenue from operations in Q4FY20 could increase 2-3 percent with likely volume growth of 3-4 percent compared to the year-ago period but may see some impact of more than a week lockdown in March.