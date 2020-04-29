Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on April 29

Metal and the IT index gained 2-3 percent while FMCG stocks dragged. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Below are the top 10 stocks that moved the most today: 2/11 Zee Entertainment | Share price jumped over 4 percent after FPIs increased stake to 68.27 percent in Q4FY20 while SBI-ETF Nifty 50 increased stake to 2.03 percent. 3/11 Hester Biosciences | Share price surged 20 percent after the company collaborated with IIT Guwahati to work on the vaccine development against COVID-19. 4/11 Axis Bank | Share price was down over 3 percent after the bank posted a net loss of Rs 1,387.78 crore for January-March quarter 2020, largely impacted by the spike in provisions. 5/11 Strides Pharma Science | Share price rose 20 percent after the company commenced the export of Favipiravir Antiviral tablets. 6/11 Vodafone Idea | Share price spiked 5 percent after the Supreme Court allowed a tax refund of Rs 733 crore. 7/11 Motherson Sumi Systems | Share price jumped over 4 percent after the company said that more than 80 of its 152 manufacturing facilities across the world are now operational. 8/11 Varroc Engineering | Share price jumped 5 percent after ICRA reaffirmed long-term rating at AA- and revised the outlook from stable to rating watch with negative implications. 9/11 NLC India | Share price rose over 4 percent after the company commenced coal production at Talabira II and III mines. 10/11 Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals | Share price gained over a percent after the company partially resumed operations at Baddi (Unit III). 11/11 Tech Mahindra | Share price was up almost 2 percent after Nomura upgraded the stock to buy from neutral. First Published on Apr 29, 2020 04:34 pm