Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on April 28

Among sectors pharma, metal, FMCG and energy ended lower, while buying seen in the bank and auto stocks. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Below are the top 10 stocks that moved the most today: 2/11 IndusInd Bank | Share price gained more than 14 percent after the company reported its March quarter numbers. Although net profit fell 76 percent QoQ, but improvement in core profitability was supported by better NIMs and steady growth, suggest experts. 3/11 Axis Bank | Share price jumped nearly 7 percent after the private lender said it would acquire a 29 percent stake in Max Life Insurance Company. The private sector lender is scheduled to report earnings today, April 28. 4/11 Tata Motors | Share price was up 2 percent after the company said it would be issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 1,000 crore. The NCDs would be issued in three tranches and a special committee of the company’s board is scheduled to convene on May 5, the company said in an exchange filing. 5/11 JK Paper | Share price jumped almost 4 percent after the company’s board approved the buyback of its fully paid-up equity shares. 6/11 Just Dial | Share price surged 11 percent after the company said that the Board of Directors may consider the proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares in a meeting scheduled on April 30, 2020. 7/11 Varroc Engineering | Shares were up 2 percent after the company partially resumed manufacturing operations at its facilities in Chakan, Pune (Maharashtra), Pantnagar (Uttarakhand) and Waluj, Aurangabad (Maharashtra). 8/11 Mahindra CIE Automotive | Share price jumped 5 percent after ICICI Securities upgraded the stock to buy with revised target of Rs 100. 9/11 Adani Power | Share price was down 2 percent after the company reported Q4 loss at Rs 1,312.86 cr against profit at Rs 634.64 cr while revenue was down 8.2% at Rs 6,172 cr YoY. 10/11 Ambuja Cements | Share price was down 2 percent despite the company reporting a consolidated profit of Rs 742.59 crore in Q1 CY20, a 6.8 percent growth over the same period last year. Consolidated revenue from operations dropped 8.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 6,249.66 crore due to a fall in sales volumes. 11/11 Shreyans Industries | Share price was up almost 2 percent after the company partially resumed operations at manufacturing units. First Published on Apr 28, 2020 04:32 pm