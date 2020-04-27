Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on April 27

All the sectoral indices ended higher led by the bank, IT, auto and FMCG. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose over 1 percent each. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Below are the top 10 stocks that moved the most today: 2/11 Mindtree | Share price jumped over 12 percent after the company posted its March quarter earnings. Revenue of the company rose 4.3 percent at Rs 2,050.5 crore versus Rs 1,965.3 crore, QoQ. The board recommended a final dividend of 100 percent (Rs 10 per equity share of face value of Rs 10/- each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2020. 3/11 Pfizer | Share price surged over 10 percent after the Board of the company declared a special dividend of Rs 320 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year ended March. The dividend will be distributed to shareholders on May 19. 4/11 JK Paper | Share price surged almost 12 percent on plans to buy back its equity shares. A meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on April 28, 2020, to consider and approve the proposal for buy back of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company and other related matters, the company said in a filing to the exchanges. 5/11 IndusInd Bank | Share price gained 5 percent ahead of its March quarter numbers. It is expected to register an 80 percent year-on-year fall in Q4 FY20 profit due to pressure on its operating earnings and higher provisions. According to brokerages, pre-provision operating profit growth could be in single-digit YoY. 6/11 ICICI Prudential | Share price spiked almost 12 percent after global brokerages maintained a positive outlook on the stock. Credit Suisse has maintained an outperform rating on the stock and has cut target to Rs 440 from Rs 525 per share. CLSA has maintained a buy call on the stock with target at Rs 420 per share. 7/11 Lincoln Pharmaceuticals | Share price jumped 5 percent after the company received approval from FDA, Gujarat, to manufacture hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) that could be potentially used to treat COVID-19. The company will manufacture the drug at its plant in Khatraj in Ahmedabad. 8/11 Reliance Capital | Share price spiked 5 percent after mortgage lender HDFC on April 25 said it acquired 6.43 percent stake in the debt-trapped company by invoking pledged shares. These shares were acquired pursuant to invocation of the pledge by the security trustee on behalf of the corporation, which was pledged against a loan given by the lender, HDFC Ltd said in a regulatory filing. 9/11 Mahindra CIE | Share price jumped 5 percent despite the company's dismal performance in January-March quarter. Motilal Oswal has maintained buy call on the stock, expecting 40 percent potential upside. 10/11 MEP Infra | Share price jumped 5 percent after Julius Baer Wealth Advisors (India) bought a 2.42 percent stake in the March quarter. 11/11 Clariant Chemicals | Share price jumped almost 4 percent after the company resumed manufacturing operations at its plants in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. First Published on Apr 27, 2020 04:06 pm