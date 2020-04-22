App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 11:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | Foreign brokerages bullish on these 5 stocks, expect 15-53% upside

Here are the 5 stocks on which foreign brokerages maintained buy with an upside of 15-53%.

Rakesh Patil
Indian indices fell more than 3 percent on April 21 on the back of weak global cues amid huge fall in crude future prices. Here are the 5 stocks on which foreign brokerages maintained buy with an upside of 15-53%.
1/6

Benchmark indices wiped off more 3 percent on April 21 on the back of weak global cue due to a flash crash in US crude futures. Here are 5 stocks global brokerages are betting on for a 15-53% upside:

L&T | Brokerage: HSBC | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,000 | CMP: Rs 870 | Upside: 15 percent. The company appears to be coping well with COVID-19-led disruptions, while near-term working capital intensity may worsen due to slower collection, reported CNBC-TV18.
2/6

L&T | Brokerage: HSBC | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,000 | CMP: Rs 870 | Upside: 15 percent. The company appears to be coping well with COVID-19-led disruptions, though the near-term working capital intensity may worsen due to slower collection.

3| HDFC Bank Limited : Rs 6.73 trillion
3/6

HDFC Bank | Brokerage: Axis Capital | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,250 | CMP: Rs 920 | Upside: 26 percent. The bank is best placed to navigate COVID-19-led disruptions. Meanwhile, it has tightened its credit filters resulting in higher rejections.

Marico | Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 400 | CMP: Rs 296 | Upside: 35 percent. Jefferies prefers Marico on category resilience and better share gain chance and forecast 6% revenue decline, reported CNBC-TV18.
4/6

Marico | Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 400 | CMP: Rs 296 | Upside: 35 percent. Jefferies prefers Marico on category resilience and better share gain chance and forecast 6% revenue decline.

HCL Technologies | Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 570 from Rs 700 | CMP: Rs 455 | Upside: 25 percent. The company's IMS & products business offer defensibility in an uncertain environment. The broking house estimate dollar revenue growth of -1% & +8% and margin of 18.1% & 18.8% in FY21 & FY22, reported CNBC-TV18.
5/6

HCL Technologies | Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 570 from Rs 700 | CMP: Rs 455 | Upside: 25 percent. The company's IMS & products business offer defensibility in an uncertain environment. The broking house estimate dollar revenue growth of -1% & +8% and margin of 18.1% & 18.8% in FY21 & FY22.

6| Infosys Limited: Rs 3.36 trillion
6/6

Infosys | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 800 from Rs 970 | CMP: Rs 633 | Upside: 53 percent. The revenue pressure is expected in Q1 due to client discretionary spending cuts. However, the strong deal wins and pipeline provide optimism for H2 growth & margin recovery.

First Published on Apr 22, 2020 11:34 am

tags #Slideshow #Stocks Views

most popular

Does Jio deal make Facebook India’s top tech investor ahead of SoftBank?

Does Jio deal make Facebook India’s top tech investor ahead of SoftBank?

Plunging crude offers India chance to top up its strategic oil reserves in underground caverns

Plunging crude offers India chance to top up its strategic oil reserves in underground caverns

How to navigate your finances during emergencies

How to navigate your finances during emergencies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.