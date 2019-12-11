App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 11, 2019 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | Foreign brokerages bet on 5 stocks for returns of 6-25%

Here are 5 stocks in which foreign brokerages have buy call with return of 6-25 percent.

Rakesh Patil
On December 10, the selling pressure on the Dalal Street dragged the Nifty below 11,900, while Sensex also ended 247 points lower to finish near the day's lower level. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended with 1 percent cut, while among sectors PSU Bank, FMCG, Infra, Energy and IT declined 1 percent each. Here are 5 stocks in which foreign brokerages have buy call with return of 6-25 percent:
1/6

On December 10, the selling pressure dragged Nifty below 11,900, while Sensex ended 247 points lower. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended with 1 percent cut each. Here are 5 stocks which are on buying list of foreign brokerages:

Brokerage house CLSA has maintained buy rating on Inox Leisure with a target of Rs 450. Broking house feels that the company is going to continue with strong organic screen expansion, however the company will be cautious in its approach towards inorganic growth. (LTP: Rs | Return: percent).
2/6

Brokerage house CLSA has maintained buy rating on Inox Leisure with a target of Rs 450. The broking house feels that the company is going to continue with strong organic screen expansion, however, the company will be cautious in its approach towards inorganic growth. (LTP: Rs 365 | Return: 23 percent).

Research house Citi has kept a buy call on Jubilant FoodWorks with a target at Rs 1,655 per share. According to Citi the company is well placed in attractive Indian food services market. The strategic tweaks in the last 2 years and good execution are the positives, while impact of slow macro seems less of a concern. The valuations looks reasonable. (LTP: Rs | Return: percent).
3/6

Research house Citi has kept a buy call on Jubilant FoodWorks with a target at Rs 1,655 per share. According to Citi, the company is well placed in attractive Indian food services market. The strategic tweaks in the last 2 years and good execution are the positives, while impact of slow macro seems less of a concern. Valuation looks reasonable. (LTP: Rs 1,562 | Return: 6 percent).

Foreign research house Nomura has maintained buy rating on Dr Reddy's Laboratories with target of Rs 3,200 per share. The China and hospital institutional sales are expected to scale up substantially and leveraging product portfolio across the markets should help to reduce risk, said Nomura. (LTP: Rs | Return: percent).
4/6

Foreign research house Nomura has maintained buy rating on Dr Reddy's Laboratories with target of Rs 3,200 per share. China and the hospital institutional sales are expected to scale up substantially and leveraging product portfolio across the markets should help to reduce risk, said Nomura. (LTP: Rs 2,896 | Return: 10 percent).

Research house Kotak Institutional Equities has maintained buy rating on Tata Motors with target of Rs 200 per share. It feels that JLR is on track to achieve its cost reduction targets ahead of its initial deadline, while recovery in volumes in China for JLR is encouraging. (LTP: Rs | Return: percent).
5/6

Research house Kotak Institutional Equities has maintained buy rating on Tata Motors with target of Rs 200 per share. It feels that JLR is on track to achieve its cost reduction targets ahead of its initial deadline, while recovery in volumes in China for JLR is encouraging. (LTP: Rs 159 | Return: 25 percent).

Research house Kotak Institutional Equities has upgraded HDFC to buy from add rating and raised target to Rs 2,600 from Rs 2,400 per share. According to research house, the company will be a key beneficiary of consolidation in NBFC sector, while decline in funding costs improved its ability to compete with banks in retail biz. (LTP: Rs | Return: percent).
6/6

Research house Kotak Institutional Equities has upgraded HDFC to buy from add rating and raised target to Rs 2,600 from Rs 2,400 per share. According to the research house, the company will be a key beneficiary of consolidation in NBFC sector, while decline in funding costs improved its ability to compete with banks in retail biz. (LTP: Rs 2,294 | Return: 13 percent).

First Published on Dec 11, 2019 12:02 pm

tags #Slideshow #Stocks Views

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.