Slideshow | Foreign brokerages bet on 5 stocks for returns of 6-25%

Research house Citi has kept a buy call on Jubilant FoodWorks with a target at Rs 1,655 per share. According to Citi, the company is well placed in attractive Indian food services market. The strategic tweaks in the last 2 years and good execution are the positives, while impact of slow macro seems less of a concern. Valuation looks reasonable. (LTP: Rs 1,562 | Return: 6 percent).