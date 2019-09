Slideshow | Foreign brokerages are betting on these 9 stocks to return 12-57%

After falling about 1.28 percent in the previous session, benchmark indices resumed its upward march on September 26, recovering most of yesterday's losses. The Nifty ended September series above 11,550 level, while the Sensex ended 396.22 points higher at 38,989.74. On the sectoral front, metal outperformed logging over 4 percent gains followed by auto, bank, infra, energy, pharma and FMCG. Meanwhile, the BSE midcap index was up 1 percent and the smallcap index was up 0.4 percent. Here are nine brokerage picks that may return 12-57 percent. (source: CNBC-TV18):