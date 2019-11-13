Slideshow | DLF, Sobha, KEC among 10 buying ideas that can return 17-38% in medium to long term

The market witnessed consolidation on November 11 after rating agency Moody's downgraded India outlook to "negative" from "stable" last week. Nifty managed to hold 11,900 level, while the Sensex finished with moderate gains. Among sectors, Nifty Bank outperformed others, closing above 31,100 level. Here are 10 brokerage picks which can return 17-38 percent in the medium to long term: