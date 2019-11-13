App
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | DLF, Sobha, KEC among 10 buying ideas that can return 17-38% in medium to long term

Here are 10 stocks in which brokerages expect 17-38 percent upside in medium to long term:

The market witnessed consolidation on November 11 after Moody's downgraded India outlook to "negative" from "stable" in the last week. Nifty managed to hold 11,900 level, while Sensex finished with moderate gains. Among sectors, Nifty Bank outperform the other, as it closed above 31,100 level. Here are 10 stocks in which brokerages expect 17-38 percent upside in medium to long term:
The market witnessed consolidation on November 11 after rating agency Moody's downgraded India outlook to "negative" from "stable" last week. Nifty managed to hold 11,900 level, while the Sensex finished with moderate gains. Among sectors, Nifty Bank outperformed others, closing above 31,100 level. Here are 10 brokerage picks which can return 17-38 percent in the medium to long term:

DLF | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 207 | Target: Rs 252 | Upside: 21 percent

Sobha | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 427 | Target: Rs 516 | Upside: 21 percent

Dr Lal Pathlabs | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,481 | Target: Rs 1,738 | Upside: 17 percent

Gujarat State Petronet | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 214 | Target: Rs 267 | Upside: 24 percent

KEC International | Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 273 | Target: Rs 369 | Upside: 35 percent

GAIL India | Brokerage: KRChoksey | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 130 | Target: Rs 162 | Upside: 24 percent

NTPC | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 118 | Target: Rs 163 | Upside: 38 percent

Oil India | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 163 | Target: Rs 216 | Upside: 32 percent

Mahindra & Mahindra | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 574 | Target: Rs 680 | Upside: 18 percent

TeamLease Services | Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 2,579 | Target: Rs 3,415 | Upside: 32 percent

