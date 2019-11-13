Slideshow | DLF, Sobha, KEC among 10 buying ideas that can return 17-38% in medium to long term

Here are 10 stocks in which brokerages expect 17-38 percent upside in medium to long term: Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 The market witnessed consolidation on November 11 after rating agency Moody's downgraded India outlook to "negative" from "stable" last week. Nifty managed to hold 11,900 level, while the Sensex finished with moderate gains. Among sectors, Nifty Bank outperformed others, closing above 31,100 level. Here are 10 brokerage picks which can return 17-38 percent in the medium to long term: 2/11 DLF | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 207 | Target: Rs 252 | Upside: 21 percent 3/11 Sobha | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 427 | Target: Rs 516 | Upside: 21 percent 4/11 Dr Lal Pathlabs | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,481 | Target: Rs 1,738 | Upside: 17 percent 5/11 Gujarat State Petronet | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 214 | Target: Rs 267 | Upside: 24 percent 6/11 KEC International | Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 273 | Target: Rs 369 | Upside: 35 percent 7/11 GAIL India | Brokerage: KRChoksey | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 130 | Target: Rs 162 | Upside: 24 percent 8/11 NTPC | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 118 | Target: Rs 163 | Upside: 38 percent 9/11 Oil India | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 163 | Target: Rs 216 | Upside: 32 percent 10/11 Mahindra & Mahindra | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 574 | Target: Rs 680 | Upside: 18 percent 11/11 TeamLease Services | Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 2,579 | Target: Rs 3,415 | Upside: 32 percent First Published on Nov 13, 2019 11:41 am