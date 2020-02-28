Slideshow | Cipla, IRB Infra among 5 stocks that can give 17-39% return

Here are the top five stocks, which are likely to give return of 17-39 percent: Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 Benchmark indices ended lower for the fifth consecutive day on February 27 with Nifty finishing below 11,650 level as investors remained cautious on an outbreak of novel coronavirus. Among sectors, Nifty PSU Bank index fell 2.5 percent, followed by IT, energy, metal, infra and auto. BSE Midcap index fell 0.6 percent, while BSE Smallcap index shed nearly 1 percent. Here are the top five stocks which are likely to return 17-39 percent: 2/6 Federal Bank | Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 89 | Target: Rs 108 | Upside: 21 percent 3/6 Cipla | Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 421 | Target: Rs 495 | Upside: 17 percent 4/6 Cholamandalam Investment | Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 312 | Target: Rs 412 | Upside: 32 percent 5/6 IRB Infrastructure Developers | Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 93 | Target: Rs 130 | Upside: 39 percent 6/6 Ipca Laboratories | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,341 | Target: Rs 1,660 | Upside: 23 percent First Published on Feb 28, 2020 11:47 am