Slideshow | Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Here are six top stocks that brokerages upgraded to 'buy' in March Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 On March 18, the market ended higher for the sixth consecutive trading session with Nifty finishing above 11,450 on the back positive domestic and foreign cues. Here are six top stocks that brokerages upgraded to 'buy' in March: 2/7 DLF | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 197.90 | Target: Raised to Rs 229 | Return: 15 percent 3/7 Finolex Cables | Brokerage: Edelweiss Securities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 492.65 | Target: Rs 550 | Return: 11 percent 4/7 United Spirits | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 573.30 | Target: Rs 700 | Return: 22 percent 5/7 TCS | Goldman Sachs | Rating Buy | CMP: Rs 2,021.30 | Target: Rs 2,359 | Return: 16 percent 6/7 Gujarat Pipavav Port | Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 93.40 | Target: Rs 100 | Return: 7 percent 7/7 Vesuvius India | Brokerage: Anand Rathi | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 1,248 | Target: Rs 1,601 | Return: 28 percent First Published on Mar 19, 2019 11:46 am