Slideshow | Brokerages recommend to 'accumulate' these 7 stocks post Q3 numbers

Here are seven stocks that brokerages recommend to accumulate after the third quarter numbers reported by the companies Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Indian indices ended on a positive note on January 24 after a volatile trading session. Nifty kept swinging between 10,800-10,850 on the back of mixed earnings from India Inc. Sensex also had a pendulum day. Here are seven stocks where brokerages recommend to accumulate after the third quarter numbers reported by the companies: 2/8 GHCL | Brokerage: Kotak Securities | Rating: Accumulate | Target: Rs 270 | Upside: 6 percent " >" title="NIIT Technologies | Brokerage: Kotak Securities | Rating: Accumulate | Target: Rs 1,356 | Upside: 4 percent"> 3/8 NIIT Technologies | Brokerage: Kotak Securities | Rating: Accumulate | Target: Rs 1,356 | Upside: 4 percent " >" title="ICICI Prudential Life Insurance | Brokerage: Emkay Research | Rating: Accumulate | Target: Rs 400 | Upside: 32 percent"> 4/8 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance | Brokerage: Emkay Research | Rating: Accumulate | Target: Rs 400 | Upside: 32 percent " >" title="L&T Finance Holdings | Brokerage: Emkay Research | Rating: Accumulate | Target: Rs 161 | Upside: 17 percent"> 5/8 L&T Finance Holdings | Brokerage: Emkay Research | Rating: Accumulate | Target: Rs 161 | Upside: 17 percent 6/8 Shree Cements | Brokerage: Elara Capital | Rating: Accumulate | Target: Rs 17,988 | Upside: 11 percent " >" title="Asian Paints | Brokerage: Dart Research | Rating: Accumulate | Target: Rs 1,513 | Upside: 8 percent"> 7/8 Asian Paints | Brokerage: Dart Research | Rating: Accumulate | Target: Rs 1,513 | Upside: 8 percent 8/8 TVS Motor Company | Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Accumulate | Target: Rs 665 | Upside: 27 percent First Published on Jan 25, 2019 11:13 am