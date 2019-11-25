App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2019 12:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | Brokerages maintain buy on these 5 stocks with 14-39% return

Here are the 5 buying ideas from brokerages with upto 39 percent upside.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
After a flat close in last week, the Indian market started the week on positive note with Nifty holding above 12,000 and Sensex above 40,700 level. On the sectoral front, metal lead the gainers followed by auto, infra and pharma. BSE Midcap and Smallcap also performing inline with major indices. Here are the 5 buying ideas from brokerages with upto 39 percent upside:
1/6

After a flat close last week, the Indian market started the week on a positive note with the Nifty holding above 12,000 and Sensex above 40,700 level. On the sectoral front, metal stocks gained the most followed by auto, infra and pharma. BSE Midcap and Smallcap also performed inline with major indices. Here are 5 buying ideas from brokerages which can return up to 39 percent:

Siemens | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,507 | Target: Rs 1,792 | Upside: 19 percent
2/6

Siemens | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,507 | Target: Rs 1,792 | Upside: 19 percent

Abbott India | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 12,795 | Target: Rs 14,600 | Upside: 14 percent
3/6

Abbott India | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 12,795 | Target: Rs 14,600 | Upside: 14 percent

ntpc
4/6

NTPC | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 117 | Target: Rs 163 | Upside: 39 percent

ZEE TV
5/6

Zee Entertainment | Brokerage: Dolat Analysis | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 350 | Target: Rs 440 | Upside: 14 percent

BPCL | Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 511 | Target: Rs 600 | Upside: 17 percent
6/6

BPCL | Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 511 | Target: Rs 600 | Upside: 17 percent

First Published on Nov 25, 2019 12:37 pm

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.