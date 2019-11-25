Slideshow | Brokerages maintain buy on these 5 stocks with 14-39% return

After a flat close last week, the Indian market started the week on a positive note with the Nifty holding above 12,000 and Sensex above 40,700 level. On the sectoral front, metal stocks gained the most followed by auto, infra and pharma. BSE Midcap and Smallcap also performed inline with major indices. Here are 5 buying ideas from brokerages which can return up to 39 percent: