Slideshow | Brokerages give a thumbs down to these 10 stocks amid tough times

Here are 10 stocks that brokerages have given a reduce call on: 2/11 Bosch | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Reduce | Target: Rs 8,730 | LTP: Rs 9,416. ICICIdirect factor in normalised PAT CAGR of 3.6% over FY20P-22E. Amid current challenges to traditionally strong diesel presence, faster growth in content per vehicle and a focus on business de-risking through faster inroads into petrol and electric powertrain would hold the key to longer term sustainably profitable growth.