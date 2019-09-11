App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2019 08:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | Brokerages are betting on these 7 stocks to return 7-48%

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended on a positive note on September 9. Nifty reclaimed the 11,000 mark, while Sensex finished above 37,000 level assisted by banking, auto and infra stocks. The rally continued in the broader markets as midcap and smallcap also gained nearly 1 percent each. Here are top seven brokerage picks that can return up to 48 percent.
1/8

Dilip Buildcon | Brokerage: Anand Rathi | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 425 | Target: Rs 586 | Upside: 37 percent
2/8

TNPL | Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 194 | Target: Rs 237.5 | Upside: 22 percent
3/8

Pfizer | Brokerage: ICICI direct | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 3,194 | Target: Rs 3,420 | Upside: 7 percent
4/8

Coal India | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 199 | Target: Rs 264 | Upside: 32 percent
5/8

HDFC Bank | Brokerage: Choice Broking | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 2,248 | Target: Rs 2,500 | Upside: 11 percent
6/8

RBL Bank | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 360 | Target: Rs 536 | Upside: 48 percent
7/8

Tech Mahindra | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 712 | Target: Rs 830 | Upside: 16 percent
8/8

First Published on Sep 11, 2019 08:22 am

tags #Brokerage Calls #Market Cues #markets #Slideshow #Stocks Views

