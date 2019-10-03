App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2019 10:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on these 7 stocks with 13-45% upside

Here are the seven stocks where brokerages are maintained buy rating with upto 45 percent upside in the short to medium term:

Rakesh Patil
Indian indices witnessed sharp fall on October 1 on the back of heavy selling seen in the all sectoral indices primarily in the banking stocks. But Sensex and Nifty recovered from the day's low and finished at 38,305 and 11,359 respectively. The broader markets underperformed frontliners with the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices falling over 1.5 percent each. Here are the seven stocks where brokerages are maintained buy rating with upto 45 percent upside in the short to medium term:
Indian indices witnessed a sharp fall on October 1 on the back of heavy selling seen in the all sectoral indices primarily in banking stocks. But Sensex and Nifty recovered from the day's low and finished at 38,305 and 11,359 respectively. The broader markets underperformed frontliners with the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices falling over 1.5 percent each. Here are the seven stocks where brokerages are maintained buy rating with up to 45 percent upside in the short to medium term:

Tata Metaliks | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 526 | Target: Rs 615 | Upside: 17 percent
Tata Metaliks | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 526 | Target: Rs 615 | Upside: 17 percent

Axis Bank | Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 679 | Target: Rs 986 | Upside: 45 percent
Axis Bank | Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 679 | Target: Rs 986 | Upside: 45 percent

Galaxy Surfactants | Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 1,475 | Target: Rs 1,834 | Upside: 24 percent
Galaxy Surfactants | Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 1,475 | Target: Rs 1,834 | Upside: 24 percent

APL Apollo Tubes | Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 1,361 | Target: Rs 1,792 | Upside: 31 percent
APL Apollo Tubes | Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 1,361 | Target: Rs 1,792 | Upside: 31 percent

Brigade Enterprises | Brokerage: Elara Capital | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 204 | Target: Rs 252 | Upside: 23 percent
Brigade Enterprises | Brokerage: Elara Capital | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 204 | Target: Rs 252 | Upside: 23 percent

Cipla | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 412 | Target: Rs 505 | Upside: 22 percent
Cipla | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 412 | Target: Rs 505 | Upside: 22 percent

Reliance Nippon | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 265 | Target: Rs 300 | Upside: 13 percent
Reliance Nippon | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 265 | Target: Rs 300 | Upside: 13 percent

First Published on Oct 3, 2019 10:22 am

