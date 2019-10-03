Slideshow | Brokerages bet on these 7 stocks with 13-45% upside

Indian indices witnessed a sharp fall on October 1 on the back of heavy selling seen in the all sectoral indices primarily in banking stocks. But Sensex and Nifty recovered from the day's low and finished at 38,305 and 11,359 respectively. The broader markets underperformed frontliners with the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices falling over 1.5 percent each. Here are the seven stocks where brokerages are maintained buy rating with up to 45 percent upside in the short to medium term: