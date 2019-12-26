Slideshow | Brokerages bet on these 5 stocks for an upside of 14-38%

Here are five stocks in which brokerages are expecting 14 to 38 percent upside. Rakesh Patil 1/6 The Indian market continues to trade on a flat note on December 26 amid no major cues from domestic as well as international markets. The sectoral indices are also trading with little change. Here are five stocks where brokerages are expecting 14 to 38 percent upside. 2/6 Ashok Leyland | CMP: Rs 80.20 | Upside: 38 percent | Reliance Securities recommended buy on Ashok Leyland with a target price of Rs 111, valuing the stock at 17x FY22E EPS. The company's increased focus on non-cyclical business of exports, spare parts, after sales service revenue and defense segment would start paying off. 3/6 Jindal Steel & Power | CMP: Rs 161 | Upside: 14 percent | Motilal Oswal reiterated buy on the stock with a target price of Rs 184. Over the next few years, Motilal Oswal expects oversupply in the power market to reduce on tapering of capacity addition and retirement of old plants. 4/6 Gail India | CMP: Rs 120 | Upside: 26 percent | Motilal Oswal reiterated buy on the stock. The stock trades at 8.9x FY21E EPS of Rs 13.2. The broking house value it at 8x FY22E adjusted EPS and add investments to arrive at a target price of Rs 152 per share. 5/6 Gujarat Gas | CMP: Rs 224 | Upside: 20 percent | According to Motilal Oswal the stock trades at 18.4x FY21E EPS of Rs 12.2, implying terminal growth of 3.5%. It raised the multiple from 20x to 22x and increased target price from Rs 189 to Rs 270, upgrading the stock from neutral to buy. 6/6 Marico | CMP: Rs 337.55 | Upside: 17 percent | Sharekhan maintained buy on the stock with revised price target of Rs 395. The company will continue to gain market share in categories such as coconut oil and edible oil due to shift from non-branded to branded products happening in the domestic market. First Published on Dec 26, 2019 11:40 am