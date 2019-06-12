Slideshow | Brokerages bet on these 5 stocks for 12-34% upside in medium term

Here are five stock ideas from brokerages that could deliver 12-34 percent return: Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 On June 11, Indian indices ended on a positive note but off day's high. During the day, Sensex went above 40,000, while Nifty also crossed the psychological mark of 12,000 but failed to hold this level due to profit booking. Here are five stock ideas from brokerages that could deliver 12-34 percent return: 2/6 Pokarna | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 168.90 | Target: Rs 215 | Return: 27 percent 3/6 Galaxy Surfactants | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 1,148.80 | Target: Rs 1,540 | Return: 34 percent 4/6 KNR Constructions | Brokerage: Reliance Securities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 281 | Target: Rs 315 | Return: 12 percent 5/6 Hindustan Unilever | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 1,841.75 | Target: Rs 2,070 | Return: 12 percent 6/6 Dhampur Sugar Mills | Brokerage: Stewart & Mackertich | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 213.15 | Target: Rs 275 | Return: 29 percent First Published on Jun 12, 2019 11:16 am