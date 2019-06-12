App
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 11:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on these 5 stocks for 12-34% upside in medium term

Here are five stock ideas from brokerages that could deliver 12-34 percent return:

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
On June 11, Indian indices ended on a positive note but off day's high. During the day, Sensex went above 40,000, while Nifty also crossed the psychological mark of 12,000 but failed to hold this level due to profit booking. Here are five stock ideas from brokerages that could deliver 12-34 percent return:
Pokarna | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 168.90 | Target: Rs 215 | Return: 27 percent
Galaxy Surfactants | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 1,148.80 | Target: Rs 1,540 | Return: 34 percent
KNR Constructions | Brokerage: Reliance Securities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 281 | Target: Rs 315 | Return: 12 percent
Hindustan Unilever | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 1,841.75 | Target: Rs 2,070 | Return: 12 percent
Dhampur Sugar Mills | Brokerage: Stewart & Mackertich | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 213.15 | Target: Rs 275 | Return: 29 percent
First Published on Jun 12, 2019 11:16 am

