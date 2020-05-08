App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 11:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on these 10 stocks for 15-66% retruns

Here are the 10 stocks in which brokerages maintained buy call and expecting upside between 15-66 percent.

Rakesh Patil
In the volatile session on May 7 the Indian indices ended in the red with Sensex plunged by more than 200 points while Nifty50 just managed to hold onto 9200 levels. Here are the 10 stocks in which brokerages maintained buy call and expecting upside between 15-66 percent.
On May 7, the Indian indices ended in the red amid volatility. Sensex plunged more than 200 points and Nifty50 slipped below 9,200 levels. Here are 10 stocks where brokerages maintained buy call with an upside of 15-66 percent.

Persistent Systems | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 625 | LTP: Rs 528 | Upside: 18 percent
Persistent Systems | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 625 | LTP: Rs 528 | Upside: 18 percent

Adani Ports | Brokerage: Dolat Capital | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 360 | LTP: Rs 282 | Upside: 27 percent
Adani Ports | Brokerage: Dolat Capital | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 360 | LTP: Rs 282 | Upside: 27 percent

SBI Life Insurance | Brokerage: KRChoksey | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 932 | LTP: Rs 735 | Upside: 26 percent
SBI Life Insurance | Brokerage: KRChoksey | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 932 | LTP: Rs 735 | Upside: 26 percent

Larsen & Toubro_L&T
L&T | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,200 | LTP: Rs 822 | Upside: 46 percent

Bharti Airtel | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 610 | LTP: Rs 527 | Upside: 15 percent
Bharti Airtel | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 610 | LTP: Rs 527 | Upside: 15 percent

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,666 | LTP: Rs 1,273 | Upside: 30
Apollo Hospitals Enterprises | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,666 | LTP: Rs 1,273 | Upside: 30

Jindal Steel & Power | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 150 | LTP: Rs 90 | Upside: 66 percent
Jindal Steel & Power | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 150 | LTP: Rs 90 | Upside: 66 percent

HPCL
HPCL | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 326 | LTP: Rs 201 | Upside: 62 percent

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance | Brokerage: Geojit | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 473 | LTP: Rs 397 | Upside: 19
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance | Brokerage: Geojit | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 473 | LTP: Rs 397 | Upside: 19

HCL Technologies | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 620 | LTP: Rs 511 | Upside: 21 percent
HCL Technologies | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 620 | LTP: Rs 511 | Upside: 21 percent

First Published on May 8, 2020 11:41 am

