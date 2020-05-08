Slideshow | Brokerages bet on these 10 stocks for 15-66% retruns

Here are the 10 stocks in which brokerages maintained buy call and expecting upside between 15-66 percent. Rakesh Patil 1/11 On May 7, the Indian indices ended in the red amid volatility. Sensex plunged more than 200 points and Nifty50 slipped below 9,200 levels. Here are 10 stocks where brokerages maintained buy call with an upside of 15-66 percent. 2/11 Persistent Systems | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 625 | LTP: Rs 528 | Upside: 18 percent 3/11 Adani Ports | Brokerage: Dolat Capital | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 360 | LTP: Rs 282 | Upside: 27 percent 4/11 SBI Life Insurance | Brokerage: KRChoksey | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 932 | LTP: Rs 735 | Upside: 26 percent 5/11 L&T | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,200 | LTP: Rs 822 | Upside: 46 percent 6/11 Bharti Airtel | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 610 | LTP: Rs 527 | Upside: 15 percent 7/11 Apollo Hospitals Enterprises | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,666 | LTP: Rs 1,273 | Upside: 30 8/11 Jindal Steel & Power | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 150 | LTP: Rs 90 | Upside: 66 percent 9/11 HPCL | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 326 | LTP: Rs 201 | Upside: 62 percent 10/11 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance | Brokerage: Geojit | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 473 | LTP: Rs 397 | Upside: 19 11/11 HCL Technologies | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 620 | LTP: Rs 511 | Upside: 21 percent First Published on May 8, 2020 11:41 am