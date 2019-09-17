Slideshow | Brokerages are betting on these 8 stocks to return 14-39%

Here are the top 8 stock ideas from brokerages which could give 14-39 percent upside in the short to medium term: Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 Market ended September 16 session on a weaker note but managed to recover from the day's low. Nifty was able to hold 11,000 despite selling in oil and gas, bank, energy, auto and infra stocks. However, support came from FMCG, pharma and smallcap index. Here are the top 8 brokerage picks that can return 14-39 percent in the short to medium term: 2/9 PI Industries | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,253 | Target: Rs 1,459 | Upside: 16 percent 3/9 Mahanagar Gas | Brokerage: ICICI direct | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 840 | Target: Rs 985 | Upside: 17 percent 4/9 Piramal Enterprises | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,904 | Target: Rs 2,400 | Upside: 26 percent 5/9 HCL Technologies | Brokerage: ICICI securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,067 | Target: Rs 1,215 | Upside: 14 percent 6/9 SpiceJet | Brokerage: ICICI securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 126 | Target: Rs 175 | Upside: 39 percent 7/9 Larsen & Toubro | Brokerage: ICICI securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,342 | Target: Rs 1,606 | Upside: 19 percent 8/9 Varun Beverages | Brokerage: ICICI securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 625 | Target: Rs 737 | Upside: 18 percent 9/9 Sanofi | Brokerage: ICICI direct | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 5,876 | Target: Rs 7,335 | Upside: 24 percent First Published on Sep 17, 2019 10:22 am