Last Updated : Sep 17, 2019 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | Brokerages are betting on these 8 stocks to return 14-39%

Here are the top 8 stock ideas from brokerages which could give 14-39 percent upside in the short to medium term:

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Market ended on a weaker note but recovered from the day's low. Nifty was able to hold 11,000 despite selling in oil and gas, bank, energy, auto and infra stocks. However, support came from FMCG, pharma and smallcap index. Here are the top 8 brokerage picks that can return 14-39 percent in the short to medium term:
Market ended September 16 session on a weaker note but managed to recover from the day's low. Nifty was able to hold 11,000 despite selling in oil and gas, bank, energy, auto and infra stocks. However, support came from FMCG, pharma and smallcap index. Here are the top 8 brokerage picks that can return 14-39 percent in the short to medium term:

PI Industries | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,253 | Target: Rs 1,459 | Upside: 16 percent
PI Industries | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,253 | Target: Rs 1,459 | Upside: 16 percent

Mahanagar Gas | Brokerage: ICICI direct | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 840 | Target: Rs 985 | Upside: 17 percent
Mahanagar Gas | Brokerage: ICICI direct | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 840 | Target: Rs 985 | Upside: 17 percent

Piramal Enterprises | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,904 | Target: Rs 2,400 | Upside: 26 percent
Piramal Enterprises | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,904 | Target: Rs 2,400 | Upside: 26 percent

HCL Technologies | Brokerage: ICICI securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,067 | Target: Rs 1,215 | Upside: 14 percent
HCL Technologies | Brokerage: ICICI securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,067 | Target: Rs 1,215 | Upside: 14 percent

SpiceJet | Brokerage: ICICI securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 126 | Target: Rs 175 | Upside: 39 percent
SpiceJet | Brokerage: ICICI securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 126 | Target: Rs 175 | Upside: 39 percent

Larsen & Toubro_L&T
Larsen & Toubro | Brokerage: ICICI securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,342 | Target: Rs 1,606 | Upside: 19 percent

Varun Beverages | Brokerage: ICICI securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 625 | Target: Rs 737 | Upside: 18 percent
Varun Beverages | Brokerage: ICICI securities | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 625 | Target: Rs 737 | Upside: 18 percent

Sanofi | Brokerage: ICICI direct | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 5,876 | Target: Rs 7,335 | Upside: 24 percent
Sanofi | Brokerage: ICICI direct | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 5,876 | Target: Rs 7,335 | Upside: 24 percent

First Published on Sep 17, 2019 10:22 am

