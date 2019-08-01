App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 10:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | Brokerages are betting on these 7 stocks to return 15-81% post Q1 results

Here are top seven bets from the brokerages after reporting their June quarter (Q1FY20) results.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Indian benchmark indices snapped two-day losing streak to end on a positive note on July 31. Nifty finished above 11,100 level supported by metal, auto and pharma, while BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended with marginal gains. Brokerages are betting on these seven stocks post June quarter (Q1FY20) results:
Brokerages are betting on these seven stocks post June quarter (Q1FY20) results:

Axis Bank | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 674 | Target: Rs 850 | Upside: 26 percent
Axis Bank | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 674 | Target: Rs 850 | Upside: 26 percent

Bajaj Auto | Brokerage: KR Choksey | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 2,517 | Target: Rs 2,903 | Upside: 15 percent
Bajaj Auto | Brokerage: KR Choksey | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 2,517 | Target: Rs 2,903 | Upside: 15 percent

Tech Mahindra | Brokerage: Elara Capital | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 636 | Target: Rs 840 | Upside: 32 percent
Tech Mahindra | Brokerage: Elara Capital | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 636 | Target: Rs 840 | Upside: 32 percent

Dish TV India | Brokerage: Dolat Capital | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 27 | Target: Rs 49 | Upside: 81 percent
Dish TV India | Brokerage: Dolat Capital | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 27 | Target: Rs 49 | Upside: 81 percent

Hero Motocorp | Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 2,356 | Target: Rs 2,875 | Upside: 22 percent
Hero Motocorp | Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 2,356 | Target: Rs 2,875 | Upside: 22 percent

TCI Express | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 568 | Target: Rs 750 | Upside: 32 percent
TCI Express | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 568 | Target: Rs 750 | Upside: 32 percent

Eris Lifesciences | Brokerage: AnandRathi | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 406 | Target: Rs 614 | Upside: 51 percent
Eris Lifesciences | Brokerage: AnandRathi | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 406 | Target: Rs 614 | Upside: 51 percent

