Slideshow | Brokerages are betting on these 7 stocks to return 15-81% post Q1 results

Here are top seven bets from the brokerages after reporting their June quarter (Q1FY20) results. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Indian benchmark indices snapped two-day losing streak to end on a positive note on July 31. Nifty finished above 11,100 level supported by metal, auto and pharma, while BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended with marginal gains. Brokerages are betting on these seven stocks post June quarter (Q1FY20) results: 2/8 Axis Bank | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 674 | Target: Rs 850 | Upside: 26 percent 3/8 Bajaj Auto | Brokerage: KR Choksey | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 2,517 | Target: Rs 2,903 | Upside: 15 percent 4/8 Tech Mahindra | Brokerage: Elara Capital | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 636 | Target: Rs 840 | Upside: 32 percent 5/8 Dish TV India | Brokerage: Dolat Capital | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 27 | Target: Rs 49 | Upside: 81 percent 6/8 Hero Motocorp | Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 2,356 | Target: Rs 2,875 | Upside: 22 percent 7/8 TCI Express | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 568 | Target: Rs 750 | Upside: 32 percent 8/8 Eris Lifesciences | Brokerage: AnandRathi | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 406 | Target: Rs 614 | Upside: 51 percent First Published on Aug 1, 2019 10:15 am