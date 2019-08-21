Slideshow | Brokerage are betting on these 6 stocks to return 22-117%; do you own any?

Here are the top six stock ideas from brokerages which could offer 22-117 percent upside in the medium to long term. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 Benchmark indices ended in the red on August 20 amid volatile trading. Nifty50 finished the session below 11,050 on the back of selling pressure in the metal, PSU bank, energy, FMCG and infra sectors. Here are the top six stock ideas from brokerages which would give 22-117 percent upside in medium to long term: 2/7 ITD Cementation | Brokerage: Anand Rathi | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 69.50 | Target: Rs 103 | Upside: 49 percent 3/7 JBM Auto | Brokerage: Dolat Research | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 149 | Target: Rs 248 | Upside: 66 percent 4/7 Oil India | Brokerage: KR Choksey | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 148 | Target: Rs 196 | Upside: 32 percent 5/7 Ashoka Buildcon | Brokerage: HDFC Securities | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 118 | Target: Rs 257 | Upside: 117 percent 6/7 PNC Infratech | Brokerage: Anand Rathi | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 204 | Target: Rs 252 | Upside: 23 percent 7/7 IDFC First Bank | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 44 | Target: Rs 54 | Upside: 22 percent First Published on Aug 21, 2019 10:10 am