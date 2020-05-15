Slideshow | Bandhan Bank and Maruti among 10 buying ideas for 10-39% returns

Maruti Suzuki | Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 5,830 | CMP: Rs 5,109 | Upside: 14 percent. Prabhudas Lilladher believes the company is not the only beneficiary of likely trend of the shift towards personal mobility and down trading towards entry-level hatchbacks but is also seeing a structural shift towards petrol cars, especially in lower CC segments. It has cut FY21 EPS by 6% (led by a cut in other income) while maintaining FY22 EPS.