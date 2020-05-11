Slideshow | Angel Broking picks 17 stocks that can return up to 32%

Reliance Industries | Company has built up a dominant telecom business and has already attained market leader status with 38.5 crore subscribers at the end of Q3FY20. Telecom business to witness robust growth over the next few years due to tariff hikes and shift of subscribers from Vodafone Idea to other telecom players. RIL has also built a very strong retail business which is the largest organized retailing company in India. Angel Broking expects the retail business to be a key value driver for Reliance over the long run though there would be some impact on business in FY21 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Refining and petrochemicals business would be a stable low growth business for RIL going forward but will be a major cash generator for the company as there will be negligible capex requirements. The cash flows would be used to fund expansion into other businesses. Upside: 11% Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd