Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 12:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these seven stocks for short term gains

Here is a list of top seven stocks which could give 3-10% return in the next 3-4 weeks:

Rakesh Patil
After ending with marginal gains in the previous session, the benchmark indices are trading higher on October 15 with Nifty above 11,400 as buying seen in the selected auto, energy, pharma and FMCG stocks. Here is a list of top seven stocks which could give 3-10% return in the next 3-4 weeks:
Analyst: Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking | Bharat Electronics | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 109 | Target: Rs 120 | Upside: 10 percent
Analyst: Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking | Bharat Electronics | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 109 | Target: Rs 120 | Upside: 10 percent

Analyst: Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking | Godrej Consumer Products | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 689 | Target: Rs 740 | Upside: 7 percent
Analyst: Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking | Godrej Consumer Products | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 689 | Target: Rs 740 | Upside: 7 percent

Analyst: Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities | Britannia Industries | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 3,128 | Target: Rs 3,310 | Upside: 5 percent

Analyst: Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities | Fine Organic Industries: Buy| LTP: Rs 1,908 | Target: Rs 1,980 | Upside 4 percent
Analyst: Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities | Fine Organic Industries: Buy| LTP: Rs 1,908 | Target: Rs 1,980 | Upside 4 percent

Analyst: Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities | Bharti Airtel | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 385 | Target: Rs 412-422 | Upside: 9 percent
Analyst: Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities | Bharti Airtel | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 385 | Target: Rs 412-422 | Upside: 9 percent

Analyst: Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities | Amber Enterprises | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 929 | Target: Rs 995 | Upside: 7 percent
Analyst: Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities | Amber Enterprises | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 929 | Target: Rs 995 | Upside: 7 percent

Analyst: Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities | Hindustan Unilever | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 2,047 | Target: Rs 2110 | Upside: 3 percent
Analyst: Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities | Hindustan Unilever | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 2,047 | Target: Rs 2,110 | Upside: 3 percent

