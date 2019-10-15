Slideshow | Analysts bet on these seven stocks for short term gains

Here is a list of top seven stocks which could give 3-10% return in the next 3-4 weeks: Rakesh Patil 1/8 After ending with marginal gains in the previous session, the benchmark indices are trading higher on October 15 with Nifty above 11,400 as buying seen in the selected auto, energy, pharma and FMCG stocks. Here is a list of top seven stocks which could give 3-10% return in the next 3-4 weeks: 2/8 Analyst: Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking | Bharat Electronics | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 109 | Target: Rs 120 | Upside: 10 percent 3/8 Analyst: Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking | Godrej Consumer Products | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 689 | Target: Rs 740 | Upside: 7 percent 4/8 Analyst: Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities | Britannia Industries | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 3,128 | Target: Rs 3,310 | Upside: 5 percent 5/8 Analyst: Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities | Fine Organic Industries: Buy| LTP: Rs 1,908 | Target: Rs 1,980 | Upside 4 percent 6/8 Analyst: Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities | Bharti Airtel | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 385 | Target: Rs 412-422 | Upside: 9 percent 7/8 Analyst: Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities | Amber Enterprises | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 929 | Target: Rs 995 | Upside: 7 percent 8/8 Analyst: Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities | Hindustan Unilever | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 2,047 | Target: Rs 2,110 | Upside: 3 percent First Published on Oct 15, 2019 12:10 pm