Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Here is a list of top 8 stocks which could give 9-16 percent return in the short term. Rakesh Patil 1/9 Benchmark indices ended the volatile session on a mixed note recovering from the day’s low on June 13 with Nifty settled above 11,900 levels. Here are 8 stocks which can give 9-16 percent return in the short term: 2/9 Cholamandalam Investment and Finance | Analyst: Ashish Chaturmohta | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,475.50 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,450 | Target: Rs 1,700 | Upside: 15 percent 3/9 UPL | Analyst: Ashish Chaturmohta | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,003 | Stop Loss: Rs 995 | Target: Rs 1,150 | Upside: 14 percent 4/9 Axis Bank | Analyst: Ashish Chaturmohta | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 819.70 | Stop Loss: Rs 790 | Target: Rs 920 | Upside: 12 percent 5/9 VIP Industries | Analyst: Ashish Chaturmohta | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 458.65 | Stop Loss: Rs 435 | Target: Rs 535 | Upside: 16 percent 6/9 Infosys | Analyst: Ashish Chaturmohta | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 742.70 | Stop Loss: Rs 720 | Target: Rs 850 | Upside: 14 percent 7/9 Container Corporation of India | Analyst: Aditya Agarwala | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 536.60 | Target: Rs 565-595 | Stop Loss: Rs 515 | Upside: 11 percent 8/9 KEC International | Analyst: Aditya Agarwala | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 323.70 | Target: Rs 344-355 | Stop Loss: Rs 300 | Upside: 9 percent 9/9 Mahindra & Mahindra | Analyst: Aditya Agarwala | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 640.90 | Target: Rs 710-735 | Stop Loss: Rs 610 | Upside: 14 percent First Published on Jun 14, 2019 11:00 am