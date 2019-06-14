App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 11:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Here is a list of top 8 stocks which could give 9-16 percent return in the short term.

Rakesh Patil
Benchmark indices ended the volatile session on a mixed note recovering from the day’s low on June 13 with Nifty above 11,900 levels. Here are 8 stocks which can give 9-16 percent return in the short term:
Benchmark indices ended the volatile session on a mixed note recovering from the day’s low on June 13 with Nifty settled above 11,900 levels. Here are 8 stocks which can give 9-16 percent return in the short term:
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance | Analyst: Ashish Chaturmohta | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,475.50 | Stop Loss: Rs 1450 | Target: Rs 1700 | Upside: 15 percent
UPL | Analyst: Ashish Chaturmohta | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,003 | Stop Loss: Rs 995 | Target: Rs 1,150 | Upside: 14 percent
UPL | Analyst: Ashish Chaturmohta | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,003 | Stop Loss: Rs 995 | Target: Rs 1,150 | Upside: 14 percent
Axis Bank | Analyst: Ashish Chaturmohta | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 819.70 | Stop Loss: Rs 790 | Target: Rs 920 | Upside: 12 percent
Axis Bank | Analyst: Ashish Chaturmohta | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 819.70 | Stop Loss: Rs 790 | Target: Rs 920 | Upside: 12 percent
VIP Industries | Analyst: Ashish Chaturmohta | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 458.65 | Stop Loss: Rs 435 | Target: Rs 535 | Upside: 16 percent
VIP Industries | Analyst: Ashish Chaturmohta | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 458.65 | Stop Loss: Rs 435 | Target: Rs 535 | Upside: 16 percent
Infosys | Analyst: Ashish Chaturmohta | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 742.70 | Stop Loss: Rs 720 | Target: Rs 850 | Upside: 14 percent
Infosys | Analyst: Ashish Chaturmohta | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 742.70 | Stop Loss: Rs 720 | Target: Rs 850 | Upside: 14 percent
Infosys | Analyst: Ashish Chaturmohta | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 742.70 | Stop Loss: Rs 720 | Target: Rs 850 | Upside: 14 percent
(Representative Image)
Container Corporation of India | Analyst: Aditya Agarwala | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 536.60 | Target: Rs 565-595 | Stop Loss: Rs 515 | Upside: 11 percent
KEC International | Analyst: Aditya Agarwala | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 323.70 | Target: Rs 344-355 | Stop Loss: Rs 300 | Upside: 9 percent
Mahindra & Mahindra | Analyst: Aditya Agarwala | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 640.90 | Target: Rs 710-735 | Stop Loss: Rs 610 | Upside: 14 percent
Mahindra & Mahindra | Analyst: Aditya Agarwala | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 640.90 | Target: Rs 710-735 | Stop Loss: Rs 610 | Upside: 14 percent
Mahindra & Mahindra | Analyst: Aditya Agarwala | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 640.90 | Target: Rs 710-735 | Stop Loss: Rs 610 | Upside: 14 percent
First Published on Jun 14, 2019 11:00 am

