Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 11 stocks for 2-15% return in short to mid term

Here are 11 stock picked by three analysts that could give 2-15 percent return in short to medium term Rakesh Patil 1/12 Benchmark indices ended higher on April 15 with Nifty finishing just below 11,700 and Sensex ending 138 points higher at 38,905.84. Metal index has outperformed the other sectoral indices with over 2 percent gain followed by Auto (up 1.5 percent) and IT (up 1.2 percent). Midcap and Smallcap indices posted 0.5 percent gain. Here are 11 stock picked by three analysts that could give 2-15 percent return in short to medium term: 2/12 Vedanta | Analyst: Shabbir Kayyumi of Narnolia Financial Advisors | CMP: Rs 184 | Rating: Buy around Rs 180 | Target: Rs 200 | Stop loss: Rs 167 | Upside: 8 percent 3/12 Tata Steel | Analyst: Shabbir Kayyumi of Narnolia Financial Advisors | CMP: Rs 552 | Rating: Buy around Rs 530 | Target: Rs 570 | Stop loss: Rs 507 | Upside: 3 percent 4/12 Hindalco Industries | Analyst: Shabbir Kayyumi of Narnolia Financial Advisors | CMP: Rs 211 | Rating: Buy around Rs 206 | Target: Rs 220 | Stop loss: Rs 197 | Upside: 4 percent 5/12 ICICI Bank | Analyst: Shabbir Kayyumi of Narnolia Financial Advisors | CMP: Rs 392 | Rating: Buy around Rs 382 | Target: Rs 400 | Stop loss: Rs 372 | Upside: 2 percent 6/12 Mahindra & Mahindra | Analyst: Shabbir Kayyumi of Narnolia Financial Advisors | CMP: Rs 683 | Rating: Buy around Rs 670 | Target: Rs 700 | Stop loss: Rs 650 | Upside: 2 percent 7/12 Godrej Industries | Manali Bhatia of Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers | CMP: Rs 529 | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 527.60 | Target: Rs 597 | Return: 13 percent | Time frame: Medium term 8/12 Godrej Consumer Products | Manali Bhatia of Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers | CMP: Rs 673 | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 670 | Target: Rs 777 | Return: 15 percent | Time frame: Medium term 9/12 Ashok Leyland | Analyst: Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities | CMP: Rs 95 | Buying Range: Rs 96-94 | Stop loss: Rs 90 | Target: Rs 103-106 | Upside: 11 percent 10/12 BHEL | Analyst: Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities | CMP: Rs 77 | Buying Range: Rs 77-76 | Stop loss: Rs 72 | Target: Rs 84-86 | Upside: 11 percent 11/12 ITC | Analyst: Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities | CMP: Rs 305 | Buying Range: Rs 307-304 | Stop loss: Rs 299 | Target: Rs 324-328 | Upside: 7 percent 12/12 Tata Motors DVR | Analyst: Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities | CMP: Rs 111 | Buying Range: Rs 103-100 | Stop loss: Rs 95 | Target: Rs 110-113 | Upside: 2 percent First Published on Apr 16, 2019 12:04 pm