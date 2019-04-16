Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 11 stocks for 2-15% return in short to mid term

Benchmark indices ended higher on April 15 with Nifty finishing just below 11,700 and Sensex ending 138 points higher at 38,905.84. Metal index has outperformed the other sectoral indices with over 2 percent gain followed by Auto (up 1.5 percent) and IT (up 1.2 percent). Midcap and Smallcap indices posted 0.5 percent gain. Here are 11 stock picked by three analysts that could give 2-15 percent return in short to medium term: