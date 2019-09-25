Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to return 4-19%

Here are eight stocks that could give 4-19 percent returns in the short to medium term. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 Indian equity market ended flat on September 24, mostly on profit-booking, amid uninspiring global cues, while investors assessed the impact of tax rate cut on different stocks and sectors after a two-day blockbuster rally. The Sensex index added just 7 points to end at 39,097.14, while Nifty lost 12 points to settle at 11,588.20. Here are eight stocks that can return 4-19 percent in short to medium term: 2/9 Gruh Finance | Analyst: Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 267 | Target: 305 | Stoploss: Rs 265 | Return: 14 percent 3/9 InterGlobe Aviation | Analyst: Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 1,817 | Target: Rs 1,900 | Stoploss: Rs 1,750 | Return: 4 percent 4/9 Manappuram Finance | Analyst: Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 136 | Target: Rs 152 | Stoploss: Rs 126 | Return: 11 percent 5/9 Dixon Technologies | Analyst: Shabbir Kayyumi at Narnolia Financial Advisors | Rating: Buy around: Rs 2,650 | CMP: Rs 2,842 | Target: Rs 3,100 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,350 | Upside: 9 percent 6/9 Ipca Laboratories | Analyst: Shabbir Kayyumi at Narnolia Financial Advisors | Rating: Buy around Rs 965 | CMP: Rs 965 | Target: Rs 1,050 | Stop Loss: Rs 923 | Upside: 8 percent 7/9 Supreme Industries | Analyst: Shabbir Kayyumi at Narnolia Financial Advisors | Rating: Buy around Rs 1,145 | CMP: Rs 1,188 | Target: Rs 1,260 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,075 | Upside: 6 percent 8/9 Ashok Leyland | Analyst: Shabbir Kayyumi at Narnolia Financial Advisors | Rating: Buy around Rs 66 | CMP: Rs 75 | Target: Rs 80 | Stop Loss: Rs 58 | Upside 6 percent 9/9 Tata Motors | Analyst: Shabbir Kayyumi at Narnolia Financial Advisors | Rating: Buy around Rs 128 | CMP: Rs 130 | Target: Rs 155 | Stop Loss Rs 119 | Upside 19 percent First Published on Sep 25, 2019 10:35 am