Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Here is a list of top eight stocks which could give 3-16% return in the short term: Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 The Indian stock market continued to remain under selling pressure on August 7 as Nifty closed below 10,900 after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reduced repo rate by 35 bps at 5.40 percent and cut FY20 GDP growth target to 6.9 percent from 7 percent. Here is a list of top eight stocks which could give 3-16% return in the short term: 2/9 Berger Paints India | Analyst: Ashish Chaturmohta | LTP: Rs 348 | Target: Rs 390 | Upside: 12 percent 3/9 Dabur India | Analyst: Ashish Chaturmohta | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 430 | Target: Rs 490 | Upside: 13 percent 4/9 HDFC Life Insurance | Analyst: Ashish Chaturmohta | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 518 | Target: Rs 590 | Upside: 14 percent 5/9 Tata Global Beverages | Analyst: Ashish Chaturmohta | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 270 | Target: Rs 315 | Upside: 16 percent 6/9 Muthoot Finance | Analyst: Ashish Chaturmohta | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 627 | Target: Rs 700 | Upside: 11 percent 7/9 Colgate Palmolive (India) | Analyst: Ajit Mishra | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,197 | Target: Rs 1,250 | Upside: 4 percent 8/9 Tech Mahindra | Analyst: Nandish Shah | rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 673 | Target: Rs 695 | Upside: 3 percent 9/9 Bajaj Auto | Analyst: Aditya Agarwala | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 2,591 | Target: Rs 2,950 | Upside: 13 percent First Published on Aug 8, 2019 02:51 pm