Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Here is a list of top eight stocks which could give 3-16% return in the short term:

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Market continued to remain under selling pressure on August 7 as Nifty closed below 10,900 after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reduced repo rate by 35 bps at 5.40 percent and cut FY20 GDP growth target to 6.9 percent from 7 percent. Here is a list of top eight stocks which could give 3-16% return in the short term:
Berger Paints India | Analyst: Ashish Chaturmohta | LTP: Rs 348 | Target: Rs 390 | Upside: 12 percent
Berger Paints India | Analyst: Ashish Chaturmohta | LTP: Rs 348 | Target: Rs 390 | Upside: 12 percent

Dabur India | Analyst: Ashish Chaturmohta | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 430 | Target: Rs 490 | Upside: 13 percent

HDFC Life Insurance | Analyst: Ashish Chaturmohta | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 518 | Target: Rs 590 | Upside: 14 percentc
HDFC Life Insurance | Analyst: Ashish Chaturmohta | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 518 | Target: Rs 590 | Upside: 14 percent

Tata Global Beverages | Analyst: Ashish Chaturmohta | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 270 | Target: Rs 315 | Upside: 16 percent
Tata Global Beverages | Analyst: Ashish Chaturmohta | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 270 | Target: Rs 315 | Upside: 16 percent

Muthoot Finance | Analyst: Ashish Chaturmohta | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 627 | Target: Rs 700 | Upside: 11 percent
Muthoot Finance | Analyst: Ashish Chaturmohta | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 627 | Target: Rs 700 | Upside: 11 percent

Colgate Palmolive (India) | Analyst: Ajit Mishra | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,197 | Target: Rs 1,250 | Upside: 4 percent
Colgate Palmolive (India) | Analyst: Ajit Mishra | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,197 | Target: Rs 1,250 | Upside: 4 percent

Tech Mahindra | Analyst: Nandish Shah | rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 673 | Target: Rs 695 | Upside: 3 percent
Tech Mahindra | Analyst: Nandish Shah | rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 673 | Target: Rs 695 | Upside: 3 percent

Bajaj Auto | Analyst: Aditya Agarwala | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 2,591 | Target: Rs 2,950 | Upside: 13 percent
Bajaj Auto | Analyst: Aditya Agarwala | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 2,591 | Target: Rs 2,950 | Upside: 13 percent

First Published on Aug 8, 2019 02:51 pm

