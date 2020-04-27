App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2020 12:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | ACC, NTPC, RIL among 10 stocks where brokerages see 6-86% upside

Here are 10 stocks where brokerages see 6-86 percent upside

Rakesh Patil
Sensex
1/11

Last week the Indian indices broke the 2 weeks winning momentum and ended lower amid volatility. Nifty Bank index fell over 5 percent and underperformed the frontliners. However, the BSE Midcap, Smallcap and Largecap indices shed between 1-3 percent. Here are 10 stocks where brokerages see 6-86 percent upside:

Alembic Pharma | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 875 | LTP: Rs 759 | Upside: 15 percent
2/11

Alembic Pharma | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 875 | LTP: Rs 759 | Upside: 15 percent

Jubilant FoodWorks | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,800 | LTP: Rs 1,483 | Upside: 21 percent
3/11

Jubilant FoodWorks | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,800 | LTP: Rs 1,483 | Upside: 21 percent

Bharti Infratel | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 245 | LTP: Rs 152 | Upside: 61 percent
4/11

Bharti Infratel | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 245 | LTP: Rs 152 | Upside: 61 percent

Federal Bank | Bank to buy additional stake of up to 4% in IDBI Federal Life Insurance from IDBI Bank. (Image: federalbank.co.in)
5/11

Federal Bank | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 80 | LTP: Rs 43 | Upside: 86 percent

ACC | Brokerage: KRChoksey | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,415 | LTP: Rs 1,158 | Upside: 22 percent
6/11

ACC | Brokerage: KRChoksey | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,415 | LTP: Rs 1,158 | Upside: 22 percent

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys | India Ratings & Research (Ind-Ra) has downgraded the ratings from IND A /Stable/Ind A1 to IND A-/Stable/Ind A1. (Image: Moneycontrol)
7/11

Mishra Dhatu Nigam | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 256 | LTP: Rs 203 | Upside: 26 percent

Q. The Drug controller general of India has allowed restricted use of Kaletra the combination of medications lopinavir and ritonavir, for treating those affected by novel coronavirus after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) sought an emergency approval for the same. Use of Kaletra was allowed based on the fact that previous studies suggested Kaletra, as effective in preventing SARS from maturing and replicating. It has already achieved good results in China and Japan in curing Coronavirus. What was Lopinavir and Ritonavir originally used for?
8/11

Caplin Point Laboratories | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 500 | LTP: Rs 343 | Upside: 45 percent

ntpc
9/11

NTPC | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 148 | LTP: Rs 93 | Upside: 59 percent

The deal will help reduce RIL’s debt burden, which bulged due to the breakneck expansion of Jio and other businesses.
10/11

Reliance Industries | Brokerage: Emkay | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,500 | LTP: Rs 1,417 | Upside: 6 percent. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Tata Elxsi | Brokerage: KRChoksey | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 831 | LTP: Rs 750 | Upside: 11 percent
11/11

Tata Elxsi | Brokerage: KRChoksey | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 831 | LTP: Rs 750 | Upside: 11 percent

First Published on Apr 27, 2020 12:16 pm

tags #Slideshow #Stocks Views

