Slideshow | ACC, NTPC, RIL among 10 stocks where brokerages see 6-86% upside

Here are 10 stocks where brokerages see 6-86 percent upside Rakesh Patil 1/11 Last week the Indian indices broke the 2 weeks winning momentum and ended lower amid volatility. Nifty Bank index fell over 5 percent and underperformed the frontliners. However, the BSE Midcap, Smallcap and Largecap indices shed between 1-3 percent. Here are 10 stocks where brokerages see 6-86 percent upside: 2/11 Alembic Pharma | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 875 | LTP: Rs 759 | Upside: 15 percent 3/11 Jubilant FoodWorks | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,800 | LTP: Rs 1,483 | Upside: 21 percent 4/11 Bharti Infratel | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 245 | LTP: Rs 152 | Upside: 61 percent 5/11 Federal Bank | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 80 | LTP: Rs 43 | Upside: 86 percent 6/11 ACC | Brokerage: KRChoksey | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,415 | LTP: Rs 1,158 | Upside: 22 percent 7/11 Mishra Dhatu Nigam | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 256 | LTP: Rs 203 | Upside: 26 percent 8/11 Caplin Point Laboratories | Brokerage: ICICIdirect | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 500 | LTP: Rs 343 | Upside: 45 percent 9/11 NTPC | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 148 | LTP: Rs 93 | Upside: 59 percent 10/11 Reliance Industries | Brokerage: Emkay | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,500 | LTP: Rs 1,417 | Upside: 6 percent. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. 11/11 Tata Elxsi | Brokerage: KRChoksey | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 831 | LTP: Rs 750 | Upside: 11 percent First Published on Apr 27, 2020 12:16 pm