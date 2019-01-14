App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | 8 trading ideas from brokerages with medium to long-term investment horizon

Infosys, Aurobindo Pharma and Adani Ports are some of the buying ideas with medium to long-term view

Rakesh Patil
The market remained volatile during the week ended January 11 amid mixed Q3 earnings from India Inc. The Sensex ended with a gain of 314.74 points at 36,009.84, and Nifty was up 0.63 percent at 10,794.95. Here are 7 buy and 1 sell idea from brokerages with medium to long-term view:
1/9

The market remained volatile during the week ended January 11 amid mixed Q3 earnings from India Inc. The Sensex ended with a gain of 314.74 points at 36,009.84, and Nifty was up 0.63 percent at 10,794.95. Here are 7 buy and 1 sell idea from brokerages with medium to long-term view:
Supreme Industries | Brokerage: SMC Global | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,242 | Upside: 13 percent
2/9

Supreme Industries | Brokerage: SMC Global | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,242 | Upside: 13 percent

Muthoot Finance | Brokerage: SMC Global | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 580 | Upside: 8 percent
3/9

Muthoot Finance | Brokerage: SMC Global | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 580 | Upside: 8 percent
Godfrey Phillips | Brokerage: SMC Global | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,000 | Upside: 11 percent
4/9

Godfrey Phillips | Brokerage: SMC Global | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,000 | Upside: 11 percent

Jagran Prakashan | Brokerage: SMC Global | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 134 | Upside: 18 percent
5/9

Jagran Prakashan | Brokerage: SMC Global | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 134 | Upside: 18 percent

Adani Ports | Brokerage: Choice Broking | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 486.8 | Upside: 30 percent
6/9

Adani Ports | Brokerage: Choice Broking | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 486.8 | Upside: 30 percent
Aurobindo Pharma | Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 994 | Upside: 28 percent
7/9

Aurobindo Pharma | Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 994 | Upside: 28 percent

Infosys | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 840 | Upside: 20 percent
8/9

Infosys | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 840 | Upside: 20 percent

Avenue Supermarts | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 1,400 | Upside: 2 percent
9/9

Avenue Supermarts | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 1,400 | Upside: 2 percent
First Published on Jan 14, 2019 01:35 pm

tags #markets #Slideshow #Stocks Views

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.