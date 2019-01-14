Slideshow | 8 trading ideas from brokerages with medium to long-term investment horizon

Infosys, Aurobindo Pharma and Adani Ports are some of the buying ideas with medium to long-term view Rakesh Patil 1/9 The market remained volatile during the week ended January 11 amid mixed Q3 earnings from India Inc. The Sensex ended with a gain of 314.74 points at 36,009.84, and Nifty was up 0.63 percent at 10,794.95. Here are 7 buy and 1 sell idea from brokerages with medium to long-term view: 2/9 Supreme Industries | Brokerage: SMC Global | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,242 | Upside: 13 percent 3/9 Muthoot Finance | Brokerage: SMC Global | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 580 | Upside: 8 percent 4/9 Godfrey Phillips | Brokerage: SMC Global | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,000 | Upside: 11 percent 5/9 Jagran Prakashan | Brokerage: SMC Global | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 134 | Upside: 18 percent 6/9 Adani Ports | Brokerage: Choice Broking | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 486.8 | Upside: 30 percent 7/9 Aurobindo Pharma | Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 994 | Upside: 28 percent 8/9 Infosys | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 840 | Upside: 20 percent 9/9 Avenue Supermarts | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 1,400 | Upside: 2 percent First Published on Jan 14, 2019 01:35 pm