App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2019 12:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | 2019 in review: Top companies that FIIs and MFs bet on

Here is a list of stocks where foreign investors and fund houses increased holdings through the year

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
For this list we’ve considered only those companies with a base market cap of Rs 5000 crore and which have shown an increase in FIIs and MFs over all quarters in 2019. All figures as of December 10, 2019. (Image: PTI)
1/10

Foreign investors' and fund houses' picks are much sort after by regular retail investors for investment ideas. For this list, we’ve considered only those companies that have a base market cap of Rs 1,000 crore and where FII and MF holdings have increased their holdings over all quarters in 2019. All figures as of December 10, 2019. Data source: AceEquity (Image: PTI)

Company Name: Procter & Gamble Health Ltd. | FIIs Increase: 4.42% | MFs Increase: 3.11% | Market Cap: Rs 6936 crore. (Image: pghealthindia.com)
2/10

Company Name: Procter & Gamble Health | Increase in FII holding: 4.42% | Increase in MF holding: 3.11% | Market Cap: Rs 6,936 crore. (Image: pghealthindia.com)

Company Name: AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. | FIIs Increase: 25.46% | MFs Increase: 5.21% | Market Cap: Rs 23395 crore. (Image: Wikimedia commons)
3/10

Company Name: AU Small Finance Bank | Increase in FII holdings: 25.46% | Increase in MF holdings: 5.21% | Market Cap: Rs 23,395 crore. (Image: Wikimedia commons)

Company Name: Asian Paints Ltd. | FIIs Increase: 16.95% | MFs Increase: 12.06% | Market Cap: Rs 164348 crore. (Image: asianpaints.com)
4/10

Company Name: Asian Paints | Increase in FII holding: 16.95% | Increase in MF holding: 12.06% | Market Cap: Rs 1,64,348 crore. (Image: asianpaints.com)

Company Name: Minda Industries Ltd. | FIIs Increase: 11.5% | MFs Increase: 5.22% | Market Cap: Rs 8959 crore. (Image: Company website)
5/10

Company Name: Minda Industries | Increase in FII holding: 11.5% | Increase in MF holding: 5.22% | Market Cap: Rs 8,959 crore. (Image: Company website)

Company Name: Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. | FIIs Increase: 10.27% | MFs Increase: 3.73% | Market Cap: Rs 7497 crore. (Imag: wikimedia)
6/10

Company Name: Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. | FIIs Increase: 10.27% | MFs Increase: 3.73% | Market Cap: Rs 7,497 crore. (Imag: wikimedia)

Company Name: Aarti Drugs Ltd. | FIIs Increase: 0.61% | MFs Increase: 4.18% | Market Cap: Rs 1196 crore. (Image: Representational)
7/10

Company Name: Aarti Drugs | Increase in FII holdings: 0.61% | Increase in MF holdings: 4.18% | Market Cap: Rs 1,196 crore. (Image: Representational)

Company Name: Sheela Foam Ltd. | FIIs Increase: 3.39% | MFs Increase: 18.38% | Market Cap: Rs 6394 crore. (Image: Twitter/b2bsheelafoam)
8/10

Company Name: Sheela Foam | Increase in FII holdings: 3.39% | Increase in MF holdings: 18.38% | Market Cap: Rs 6,394 crore. (Image: Twitter/b2bsheelafoam)

Company Name: IFB Industries Ltd. | FIIs Increase: 8.05% | MFs Increase: 2.48% | Market Cap: Rs 2430 crore. (Image: ifbindustries.com)
9/10

Company Name: IFB Industries | FIIs Increase: 8.05% | MFs Increase: 2.48% | Market Cap: Rs 2,430 crore. (Image: ifbindustries.com)

Company Name: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. | FIIs Increase: 48.69% | MFs Increase: 6.86% | Market Cap: Rs 25990 crore. (Image: Company website)
10/10

Company Name: Zee Entertainment Enterprises | FIIs Increase: 48.69% | MFs Increase: 6.86% | Market Cap: Rs 25,990 crore. (Image: Company website)

First Published on Dec 26, 2019 12:20 pm

tags #Companies #Slideshow

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.