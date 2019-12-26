Slideshow | 2019 in review: Top companies that FIIs and MFs bet on

Here is a list of stocks where foreign investors and fund houses increased holdings through the year Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Foreign investors' and fund houses' picks are much sort after by regular retail investors for investment ideas. For this list, we’ve considered only those companies that have a base market cap of Rs 1,000 crore and where FII and MF holdings have increased their holdings over all quarters in 2019. All figures as of December 10, 2019. Data source: AceEquity (Image: PTI) 2/10 Company Name: Procter & Gamble Health | Increase in FII holding: 4.42% | Increase in MF holding: 3.11% | Market Cap: Rs 6,936 crore. (Image: pghealthindia.com) 3/10 Company Name: AU Small Finance Bank | Increase in FII holdings: 25.46% | Increase in MF holdings: 5.21% | Market Cap: Rs 23,395 crore. (Image: Wikimedia commons) 4/10 Company Name: Asian Paints | Increase in FII holding: 16.95% | Increase in MF holding: 12.06% | Market Cap: Rs 1,64,348 crore. (Image: asianpaints.com) 5/10 Company Name: Minda Industries | Increase in FII holding: 11.5% | Increase in MF holding: 5.22% | Market Cap: Rs 8,959 crore. (Image: Company website) 6/10 Company Name: Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. | FIIs Increase: 10.27% | MFs Increase: 3.73% | Market Cap: Rs 7,497 crore. (Imag: wikimedia) 7/10 Company Name: Aarti Drugs | Increase in FII holdings: 0.61% | Increase in MF holdings: 4.18% | Market Cap: Rs 1,196 crore. (Image: Representational) 8/10 Company Name: Sheela Foam | Increase in FII holdings: 3.39% | Increase in MF holdings: 18.38% | Market Cap: Rs 6,394 crore. (Image: Twitter/b2bsheelafoam) 9/10 Company Name: IFB Industries | FIIs Increase: 8.05% | MFs Increase: 2.48% | Market Cap: Rs 2,430 crore. (Image: ifbindustries.com) 10/10 Company Name: Zee Entertainment Enterprises | FIIs Increase: 48.69% | MFs Increase: 6.86% | Market Cap: Rs 25,990 crore. (Image: Company website) First Published on Dec 26, 2019 12:20 pm