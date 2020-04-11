Slideshow | 15 stocks for dual benefits of high dividend yield and attractive valuations

Here is the list of 15 stocks which can be considered for investment on the basis of good corporate governance, fundamentals and dividend yield. Rakesh Patil 1/12 In the current destruction, valuations have become attractive in several pockets. But experts suggest that stocks that yield high dividends have a dual benefit. The stock price goes up when the market phase changes and the dividend income earned also stays. Here is a list of 15 stocks that can be considered for investment on the basis of good corporate governance, fundamentals and dividend yield. 2/12 ITC | Narnolia Financial | Valuations of this stock are at historic lows. Dividend payout has been around 50% with net profit growth at 12% CAGR for the last 4 years. 3/12 Coal India | Rudra Shares and stock Brokers | It is a debt-free company and consistently pays dividend with dividend yield of 9.39 percent in FY20 (interim basis). In FY17, FY18 and FY19, the company paid Rs 19.88, Rs 16.55, and Rs 13.03 dividend per share, respectively. Company enjoys high cash flow and margins. 4/12 CARE Ratings | Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers | It is the second-largest full-service rating company in India with ROE & ROCE of 24.55 percent & 36.02 percent, respectively. The company generated dividend yield of 10.46 percent in FY19. It enjoys higher margins and high cash accrual. 5/12 NMDC | Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers | The company has a remarkable financial profile reflected by its debt-free status, regular dividend payouts, a dividend yield of 7.50 percent in FY20 (interim basis), ROE of 18.23 percent and healthy cash generation from mining business 6/12 Indian Oil Corporation | Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers | It provides good dividend yield of 11.89 percent, supported by strong parentage arising from the GOI 51.50 percent stake. Further, it is expected to remain strong aided by healthy cash flow generation and high margins along with strong access to capital markets and high financial flexibility due to sovereign ownership 7/12 MPS | Rudra Shares and Stock Brokers | It has been maintaining a healthy dividend payout and generating 22 percent dividend yield in FY20 (interim basis) along with high cash flow. The company is debt-free with ROE and ROCE of 14.56% and 20.61%, respectively 8/12 CapitalVia Global Research has picked up ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), MindTree, Muthoot Finance and Mahanagar Gas to buy for the dividend yield and attractive valuations. 9/12 Hero MotoCorp | ICICI Direct | It possesses capital-efficient business model realising more than 25 percent return on capital employed (RoCE) on consistent basis and offers an attractive dividend yield of around 5 percent: ICICI Direct 10/12 KSB | ICICI Direct | The company maintained dividend per share to the tune of Rs 5-6/share, which provides dividend yield of 1.5 percent. Historically, a positive spread of equity over bond yield provides a better investment opportunity. Hence, a downside in KSB from present levels to be limited 11/12 BEL | ICICI Direct | It currently exhibits attractive valuations, has always paid consistent dividends, commands a debt-free balance sheet and generates strong cash flow from operations yield 12/12 TV Today | ICICI Direct | We believe news-heavy events will help TV Today to maintain growth momentum in broadcasting revenues in the medium term. Another attractive feature is dividend yield. With no major capex, we expect the company to continue paying high dividends (already paid Rs 20 per share in FY20): ICICI Direct First Published on Apr 11, 2020 08:11 am