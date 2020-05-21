Slideshow | 10 stocks on brokerages' radar that can return 9-34%

Cipla | Brokerage: KRChoksey | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 700 | LTP: Rs 620 | Upside: 13 percent. Cipla’s domestic business is on track after disruption in trade generics business, as significant recovery and stabilisation are seen with consecutive double-digit growth in the last three quarters despite COVID-19. Broking house expect the company's topline to grow by CAGR of 6.9% over FY20-22 period and net profit to grow by CAGR of 22.0%. It remains optimistic on the company’s growth prospects and in the light of recent developments, it applied a higher P/E multiple of 24.5x.