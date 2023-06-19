Skipper zooms 13% as it bags big orders in India and abroad

The orders include designing, supply, and construction of new transmission line projects for Powergrid Corporation as well as tower and pole export supplies to Latin America, Middle East, and North Africa regions.

Shares of heavy electrical equipment maker Skipper Limited zoomed at opening on June 19 after the company said it bagged fresh orders worth Rs 1,135 crore from domestic and international market. The orders include designing, supply, and construction of new transmission line projects for Powergrid Corporation as well as tower and pole export supplies to Latin America, Middle East, and North Africa regions.

As of 9.20 am, the stock traded up 12.54 percent at Rs 162 on BSE.

“These orders serve as a resounding testament to our unwavering expertise and commitment to delivering exceptional services in the Power T&D industry. These order wins also reinforces our position as a trusted global Power T&D player, providing innovative solutions and contributing to the development of critical infrastructure worldwide,” said Sharan Bansal, Director Skipper Limited.

The company did not elaborate further on contours and scope of each of the deals. Neither did it provide individual value of the orders.

Skipper offers cost effective solutions for infrastructure providers and telecom operators. It is present in 50 plus countries with presence across sub-segments such as Towers, EPC, Monopoles, Poles and Railway Electrification Structures.

The company also makes polymer pipes & fittings, which serve both the agricultural as well as plumbing sectors.

The Rs 1,600 crore company is thinly tracked by analysts.