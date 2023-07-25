SJVN shares up nearly 10% on winning five projects of 5,097 MW

The development of these projects will involve an investment of more than Rs 50,000 crore (Representative Image)

SJVN share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 62.75, gaining nearly 10 percent at 9:20 am after company received five projects of 5097 MW from government of Arunachal Pradesh. At 09:21 hrs SJVN was quoting at Rs 61.02, up Rs 3.88, or 6.79 percent on the BSE.

The projects allocated are 3,097 MW Etalin, 680 MW Attunli, 500 MW Emini, 420 MW Amulin, and 400 MW Mihumdon. All the five projects are located in Dibang Basin, which will result in optimal resources utilisation and timely completion of projects.

The development of these projects will involve an investment of more than Rs 50,000 crore, while construction of these projects will reduce carbon emission in tune of around 1.1 million tonne per year.

The company through its wholly owned subsidiary i.e., SJVN Green Energy (SGEL) has also received the letter of Intent (LOI) from Punjab State Power Corporation (PSPCL) for procurement of 1200 MW Solar Power, company said in its July 22 press release. SGEL will develop 1,000 MW project anywhere in the country and balance 200 MW in the state of Punjab.

The solar projects shall be developed on build own and operate basis and tentative cost of construction / development of 1,200 MW project is around Rs 7,000 crore.

On July 21, company signed a MoU with REC for financing the projects of the company and its subsidiaries and joint ventures to the extent of Rs 50,000 crore. REC will provide financial assistance to set up new power generating stations based on conventional and renewable sources of energy. REC will also assist financially in setting up new technology projects like battery storage, e-vehicles, green hydrogen/ammonia, hydrogen cells storage, manufacturing units for green projects.

On June 20, the company's subsidiary SGEL signed power purchase agreements (PPA) for 200 MW solar power project capacity with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) at Mumbai and with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for 100 MW wind power capacity at Delhi.