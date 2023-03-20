 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SJVN shares rise after green power arm bags 200 MW solar project from MSEDCL

Moneycontrol News
Mar 20, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST

Tentative cost of construction / development of this project shall be around Rs 1,000 crore, company said.

SJVN

The SJVN share price gained 2 percent in early trade on March 20 after its green power wing bagged a solar project from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL).

SJVN Green Energy Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, received a letter of award from MSEDCL for a 200-MW solar power project to be developed anywhere in the state of Maharashtra, SJVN said in a press release.

The project shall be constructed within a period of 18 months from the date of signing of Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with MSEDCL.

The tentative cost of construction or development of this project shall be around Rs 1,000 crore, the company said.