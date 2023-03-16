 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Six Adani group stocks end higher; two firms hit upper circuit

PTI
Mar 16, 2023 / 06:57 PM IST

Stocks of six Adani group companies out of the ten listed entities ended in the green territory on Thursday amid a positive trend in the broader equity markets.

At the end of the session, the six group firms were settled in the green, while four closed in the red.

The shares of Adani Green Energy spurted 5 per cent to settle at Rs 777.95, and Adani Transmission climbed 4.84 per cent to close at Rs 976.05 on the BSE. The scrips of these companies hit their upper price bands on the exchange.

The market valuation of Adani Green Energy increased by Rs 5,860.92 crore to Rs 1.23 lakh crore, and that of Adani Transmission jumped by Rs 5,025.29 crore to Rs 1.08 lakh crore.