you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Apr 06, 2018 08:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sistema Shyam Teleservices sells 3.37 crore shares of Reliance Communications

Sistema Shyam Teleservices sold 3,37,90,661 shares of Reliance Communications.

On April 5, 2018 Sistema Shyam Teleservices sold 3,37,90,661 shares of Reliance Communications at Rs 23.24 on the NSE.

On Thursday, Reliance Communications ended at Rs 23.30, up Re 1, or 4.48 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 41.00 and 52-week low Rs 9.60 on 05 April, 2017 and 15 November, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 43.17 percent below its 52-week high and 142.71 percent above its 52-week low.

