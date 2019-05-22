Sintex Plastics Technology gains 5% as company to sell its auto division

Share price of Sintex Plastics Technology rose 5.5 percent intraday Wednesday after company approved to explore the sale of auto division

The board of directors of the company approved to explore the sale of auto division of Sintex-BAPL, the wholly owned material subsidiary of the company and has constituted the auto division divestment committee to examine and finalize the proposals including completing all legal requirements, as per BSE filing.

At 09:48 hrs Sintex Plastics Technology was quoting at Rs 16.70, up Rs 0.55, or 3.41 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 55 and 52-week low Rs 14.75 on 22 May, 2018 and 16 May, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 69.64 percent below its 52-week high and 13.22 percent above its 52-week low.

