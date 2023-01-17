 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Siemens stock gains on winning order from Indian Railways

Moneycontrol News
Jan 17, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST

Broking house Prabhudas Lilladher believes that, this order win will boost Siemens Motion business revenue growth going forward.

Shares of Siemens rose 3 percent in the early trade on January 17 after company bagged an order from the ministry of railways to manufacture electric freight locomotives.

Siemens has received an order for 1,200 locomotives of 9000 horsepower (HP) from Indian Railways, marking the single largest locomotive order in the history of Siemens Mobility and single largest order in the history of Siemens in India, company said in its release.

The company will design, manufacture, commission and test the locomotives.

The contract has a total value of Rs 26,000 crore (approximately), excluding taxes and price variation.

Deliveries are planned over an eleven-year period, and the contract includes 35 years of full service maintenance.

The locomotives will be assembled in the Indian Railways factory in Dahod, Gujarat.